Mumbai's Oldest, Richest Ganpati Pandals

From century-old community traditions to record-breaking grandeur, Rediff's Divya Nair takes a look at some of the oldest, richest, and most iconic Ganesh pandals in Mumbai.

Mumbai's Ganeshotsav is rich in tradition and steeped in history.

While several pandals have welcomed Ganpati Bappa for over a century, social media has made the younger generation increasingly curious to learn about the stories and traditions behind these iconic celebrations.

Key points Birth of the Public Festival : Keshavji Naik Chawl in Girgaon hosted Mumbai's very first Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav in 1893 following Lokmanya Tilak's call to turn the festival into a community-wide celebration; it remains intentionally modest and traditional to this day.

: Keshavji Naik Chawl in Girgaon hosted Mumbai's very first Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav in 1893 following Lokmanya Tilak's call to turn the festival into a community-wide celebration; it remains intentionally modest and traditional to this day. Centuries of Devotion : Chinchpoklicha Chintamani marks its 107th year of celebrations, drawing over 10 lakh visitors across 10 days and concluding with its renowned early-morning visarjan sohla.

: Chinchpoklicha Chintamani marks its 107th year of celebrations, drawing over 10 lakh visitors across 10 days and concluding with its renowned early-morning visarjan sohla. Artistic Heritage at Ganesh Galli : In its 99th year, Mumbaicha Raja (established in 1928) features a unique Vaishnav sampradaya theme sculpted by Akash Tirmal, drawing inspiration from the pandal's classic 1980s Bal Ganesha idols.

: In its 99th year, Mumbaicha Raja (established in 1928) features a unique Vaishnav sampradaya theme sculpted by Akash Tirmal, drawing inspiration from the pandal's classic 1980s Bal Ganesha idols. The Fulfiller of Wishes : Lalbaugcha Raja (established in 1934), revered as 'Navsacha Ganpati', continues to draw enormous crowds from across India, with devotees waiting in queues for 16 to 24 hours for a glimpse of the deity.

: Lalbaugcha Raja (established in 1934), revered as 'Navsacha Ganpati', continues to draw enormous crowds from across India, with devotees waiting in queues for 16 to 24 hours for a glimpse of the deity. Unprecedented Scale and Wealth: King's Circle's GSB Seva Mandal, celebrated as the city's richest mandal and famous for serving over one lakh devotees through annadaan, secured a record insurance policy of Rs 400.58 crore to cover its gold and silver jewellery, staff, and public liability.

From the modest courtyard of Keshavji Naik Chawl, where Mumbai's first Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav was held, to the gold-laden GSB Ganpati, each pandal carries a unique legacy.

Let's take a look:

Keshavji Naik Chawl (1893)

IMAGE: Actor Swapnil Joshi visited the Keshavji Naik Ganesh Pandal to seek blessings. Photograph: Kind courtesy 1stganeshfestival/Instagram

Mumbai's first Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav was celebrated at the Keshavji Naik Chawl in Girgaon in 1893, after Lokmanya Tilak called for Ganeshotsav to become a community celebration.

Unlike today's grand pandals, the celebration here remains modest and traditional, with no flashy decor or blaring music.

To this day, the residents worship a small Ganpati idol for 10 days, preserving a living slice of Mumbai's history.

According to the mandal's records, Tilak addressed a public gathering here in 1901, linking the venue inextricably to the city's freedom struggle.

Chinchpoklicha Chintamani (1920)

IMAGE: The decor for the 24-foot Chinchpoklicha Chintamani is inspired by Tirupati Balaji this year. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shikha Goplani

Counted among the oldest pandals in the city, Chinchpoklicha Chintamani enters its 107th year of celebrations this year.

What began as a modest community gathering now draws lakhs of devotees, alongside generous contributions from entrepreneurs and celebrities alike.

"During Ganeshotsav, devotees travel from abroad to visit the pandal. We record a footfall of over 10 lakh visitors across the 10 days. Our visarjan sohla is legendary; it begins early on the morning of the following day," says Rohit Bane, chairman of the Chinchpokli Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal.

Mumbaicha Raja, Ganesh Galli (1928)

IMAGE: Mumbaicha Raja 2026 pays tribute to the Vaishnav sampradaya this year. Photograph: Satish Bodas/Rediff

The Lalbaug Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal was established in 1928, and its Ganpati came to be known as Mumbaicha Raja.

This year's idol was sculpted by 32-year-old Akash Tirmal.

IMAGE: Mumbaicha Raja 2026, sculpted by Akash Tirmal, draws inspiration from the mandal's iconic Bal Ganesha idols from the 1980s. Photograph: Satish Bodas/Rediff

"This year, we wanted to portray the Vaishnav sampradaya. Like every year, we wanted to create something distinctive for our idol to mark our 99th year of celebrations. Our intention has always been to serve with bhakti (devotion)," says Swapnil Parab, secretary of Mumbaicha Raja, Lalbaug Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal, Ganesh Galli.

Lalbaugcha Raja (1934)

IMAGE: Devotees wait 16 to 24 hours in a queue for Lalbaugcha Raja's darshan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shikha Goplani

Lalbaugcha Raja is widely regarded as Mumbai's most revered Ganpati idol, also venerated as 'Navsacha Ganpati' -- the one who fulfils devotees' wishes.

What began as a localised celebration organised by fishermen, traders, and area residents now attracts prominent personalities and pilgrims from across India.

GSB Seva Mandal (1955)

IMAGE: GSB Seva Mandal Ganpati is celebrating its 72nd anniversary this year. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mahesh Salian

The GSB Seva Mandal Ganpati at King's Circle, north central Mumbai, is widely known as the city's richest Ganpati pandal.

Its renown stems from the extraordinary quantity of gold and silver jewellery used to adorn the deity.

GSB is equally celebrated for its grand-scale annadaan, serving meals to more than one lakh devotees over the course of the festival.

This year, the mandal secured an insurance cover of Rs 400.58 crore, which includes Rs 43.15 crore for gold and silver jewellery, Rs 30 crore for public liability, and a Rs 325 crore personal accident cover for volunteers, security personnel, and staff.

Every year during Ganeshotsav, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan visits the pandal with her family.