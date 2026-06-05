Mrunal Thakur’s secret to jawani is her effortless style and unmatched aura.

The Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai actress makes overwhelming fashion and trends look so easy.

Here are a few of her many looks that are worth bookmarking.

lace dress is sweet without feeling overly precious. The oversized pearl earrings add just enough fashion flair to keep things interesting. All photographs: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram IMAGE: Thisis sweet without feeling overly precious. The oversized pearl earrings add just enough fashion flair to keep things interesting.

IMAGE: Mrunal’s corset-inspired top, sleek skirt and statement jewellery prove that sometimes all you need to make a statement, is black done really well.

IMAGE: The knotted shirt and oversized denims strike that sweet spot between laid-back and glam. Those red heels seal the deal.

IMAGE: Intricate embroidery, heirloom-style jewellery and a soft metallic palette come together for a look that feels so timeless.

IMAGE: The chevron stripes give Mrunal’s strapless dress plenty of personality. It is fun, fresh and perfect for sunny days.

IMAGE: Her waistcoat-and-skirt combo shows that tailoring doesn't always have to mean trousers. The look is crisp, feminine and office-to-evening-out approved.

IMAGE: This printed set gets an update thanks to its striking design and scarf-style neckline. Traditional dressing but with a fashionable detour.