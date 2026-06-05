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Mrunal Thakur's Secret To Jawani Is...

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 05, 2026 11:24 IST

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Mrunal Thakur’s secret to jawani is her effortless style and unmatched aura.

The Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai actress makes overwhelming fashion and trends look so easy.

Here are a few of her many looks that are worth bookmarking. 

Mrunal Thakur

IMAGE: This lace dress is sweet without feeling overly precious. The oversized pearl earrings add just enough fashion flair to keep things interesting. All photographs: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

 

Mrunal Thakur

IMAGE: Mrunal’s corset-inspired top, sleek skirt and statement jewellery prove that sometimes all you need to make a statement, is black done really well.

 

Mrunal Thakur

IMAGE: The knotted shirt and oversized denims strike that sweet spot between laid-back and glam. Those red heels seal the deal.

 

Mrunal Thakur

IMAGE: Intricate embroidery, heirloom-style jewellery and a soft metallic palette come together for a look that feels so timeless.

 

Mrunal Thakur

IMAGE: The chevron stripes give Mrunal’s strapless dress plenty of personality. It is fun, fresh and perfect for sunny days.

 

Mrunal Thakur

IMAGE: Her waistcoat-and-skirt combo shows that tailoring doesn't always have to mean trousers. The look is crisp, feminine and office-to-evening-out approved.

 

Mrunal Thakur

IMAGE: This printed set gets an update thanks to its striking design and scarf-style neckline. Traditional dressing but with a fashionable detour. 

REDIFF STYLE

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