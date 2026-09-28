Mrunal Thakur, Sara Tendulkar's Sizzling One Shoulder Look

Why wear two straps when one can do all the talking? One-shoulder outfits have a way of making even the simplest silhouette feel instantly more interesting.

The asymmetric neckline adds just the right amount of boldness, whether it comes in the form of a sculpted shoulder, a dramatic ruffle, a giant floral detail or just one very strategically placed strap.

From glamorous gowns to breezy separates and desi silhouettes, these celebrities show us exactly how to wear the one-shoulder trend.

Sara Tendulkar



The sleek satin-like bodice gives way to a shimmery textured skirt, while the single shoulder adds an unexpected twist to the otherwise classic silhouette.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Tendulkar/Instagram IMAGE: Sara Tendulkar lets the silhouette do all the talking in this elegant lime-yellow gown.The sleek satin-like bodice gives way to a shimmery textured skirt, while the single shoulder adds an unexpected twist to the otherwise classic silhouette.

Shanaya Kapoor



Paired with the ivory-and-yellow palette, silver embroidery and layers of pearls, the result feels regal without looking predictable.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram IMAGE: Shanaya gives the classic lehenga a fashionable little plot twist by wearing a sheer butter yellow choli with just one shoulder.Paired with the ivory-and-yellow palette, silver embroidery and layers of pearls, the result feels regal without looking predictable.

Sandeepa Dhar

IMAGE: Sandeepa's navy pinstripe dress is what happens when boardroom tailoring meets red-carpet glam.

The structured collar, sharp one-shoulder neckline and thigh-high slit give the classic menswear-inspired stripes a seriously feminine upgrade.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sandeepa Dhar/Instagram

Helly Shah

IMAGE: Why settle for a regular shoulder when you can put an entire flower on it?

Helly's peach-orange midi keeps things sleek and minimal everywhere else, letting the oversized 3D rosette take centre stage.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Helly Shah/Instagram

Shreya Kalra

IMAGE: Shreya's terracotta-and-pink mini is basically a party happening on one shoulder.

The fitted sweetheart bodice gets a dramatic makeover with layers of pink ruffles cascading diagonally across the dress, showing that asymmetric dressing is always more fun when you turn up the volume.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shreya Kalra/Instagram

Mrunal Thakur

IMAGE: Mrunal takes the trend on vacation with a black one-shoulder dress featuring a colourful, flowing skirt.

The diagonal ruching adds texture up top while the skirt's vibrant earthy print brings all the resort energy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Aditi Rao Hydari

IMAGE: Aditi takes one-shoulder dressing straight to couture territory in this breathtaking lime-green gown.

The sculptural bodice, cosmic swirl detailing, dramatic slit and sweeping train are already doing plenty, while the single shoulder gives the entire look its signature asymmetry.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff