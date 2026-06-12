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Mouni, Tara Turn Desi With A Twist

By RISHIKA SHAH
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 12, 2026 14:16 IST

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Who says Indian textiles and crafts belong only in saris and lehengas?

Designers and celebrities are increasingly taking heritage weaves, embroidery techniques and traditional motifs into the world of corsets, gowns, blazers and red-carpet dressing. The result is fashion that feels rooted yet refreshingly modern.

Let’s take a look at how these celebs wore India their way. 

Priyanka Chopra 

Priyanka Chopra

IMAGE: Priyanka Chopra turns a vintage Banarasi silk sari into a sculptural, high-fashion masterpiece, proving heritage fabrics can be every bit as striking as couture. Photograph: Kind courtesy Amit Aggarwal/Instagram

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria

IMAGE: Tara Sutaria pairs a classic ivory gown with regal emerald-and-diamond jewels, showing how traditional Indian accessories can completely transform a Western silhouette. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanya Ghavri/Instagram

Komal Pandey

Komal Pandey

IMAGE: Komal Pandey’s Banjara embroidered jacket brings colour, craft and character to a sharp shirt-and-tie look, creating a fusion outfit that feels fresh and fashion-forward. Photograph: Kind courtesy Komal Pandey/Instagram

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy

IMAGE: Mouni Roy’s patola-inspired gown brings centuries-old Gujarati artistry to the French Riviera in the most glamourous way possible. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Ishita Mangal

Ishita Mangal

IMAGE: Ishita Mangal gives traditional block-printing a red-carpet makeover in a sleek Ajrakh gown finished with statement silver jewellery. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ishita Mangal/Instagram

Isha Ambani

Isha Ambani

IMAGE: Isha Ambani’s Roberto Cavalli couture gown showcases how a beloved Indian tie-dye craft can seamlessly find its place on the international fashion stage. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anaita Shroff Adjania/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor’s Bandhani-inspired embroidered corset gown blends traditional craftsmanship with runway-worthy glamour, complete with a sweeping cape and crystal detailing. Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

RISHIKA SHAH / Rediff.com

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