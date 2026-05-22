Motorola's New Moto G37 Is Here!

Motorola's latest Moto G37 duo is here, equipped with the capable MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor and boots the fresh Android 16 platform straight out of the box.

In addition to its existing finishes, the handset also arrives in a stylish Pantone Nautical Blue shade.

Motorola's newly launched smartphones are set to go on sale from May 25.

Budget phones, sturdy, good battery capacity and a new colour

All photograph: Kind courtesy motorola.in

1. Motorola G37 Power Price

The phone is introduced at a starting price of Rs 15,999 for the 4 GB RAM model, while the higher-end 8 GB version is available for Rs 18,999.

To make the deal even more appealing, buyers can grab bank offers, including an immediate Rs 5,000 reduction on select ICICI, SBI, and IDFC credit card payments, alongside a bigger Rs 5,500 saving on IDFC credit card EMI purchases.

2. Display: Corning Gorilla Glass 7i

The smartphones feature a vibrant 6.6-inch HD+ LCD display capable of delivering ultra-smooth visuals with a 120 Hz refresh rate, while durable Corning Gorilla Glass 7i adds an extra layer of protection against everyday scratches and knocks.

3. Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor

Motorola's latest G-series devices are driven by the capable MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor.

The standard Moto G37 pairs 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal memory, whereas the more powerful G37 Power offers configurations reaching 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

4. Camera: 50 MP Rear Camera

Both the Moto G37 and G37 Power feature a versatile dual-lens camera setup at the rear, led by a sharp 50 MP main sensor.

For selfies, video chats, and social media content, the pair also include an 8 MP front-facing shooter.

5. Design: Light!

The standard Moto G37 arrives with a slim and lightweight body, measuring 7.85 mm in thickness and weighing 191 gm.

In comparison, the Moto G37 Power adopts a slightly chunkier profile at 8.89 mm and 215 gm.

6. IP Rating: IP64-rated

Motorola has equipped both the G37 and G37 Power with IP64-rated protection, while MIL-STD-810H certification adds extra durability for tougher everyday conditions.

7. Battery: 6W Reverse Wired Charging

The Moto G37 is equipped with a reliable 5,200 mAh battery paired with 20W rapid charging support, whereas the G37 Power raises the bar with a massive 7,000 mAh unit and quicker 30W charging speeds. Both smartphones also include 6W reverse wired charging.