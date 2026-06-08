Motorola Edge 70 Pro+: Display, Cameras And Battery

The latest Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ handset combines a striking quad-curved AMOLED display, a trio of 50 MP cameras, all wrapped in a stylish design aimed at power users and photography enthusiasts alike.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ with 6,500 mAh battery and periscope camera: Available June 11 onwards for Rs 47,999

All photographs: Kind courtesy Motorola

1. Display: 6.8-inch Screen

The cellphone features a 6.8-inch 1.5K Super HD+ Extreme AMOLED display with elegant quad-curved edges.

Offers a smooth 144 Hz refresh rate and an impressive peak brightness of 5,200 nits, it provides added durability courtesy the Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

2. Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chipset

The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme chipset, paired with 12 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256 GB of high-speed UFS 4.1 storage for smooth multitasking and responsive performance.

3. Software: Android 16

It ships with Hello UI based on Android 16. Motorola has also committed to 3 major Android version upgrades along with 5 years of security updates, ensuring long-term software support.

4. Camera: Triple 50 MP

Photography is handled by a triple-camera system comprising a 50 MP Sony Lytia 710 primary sensor, a 50 MP telephoto lens and a 50 MP ultra-wide camera.

For selfies and video calls, the handset is equipped with a high-resolution 50 MP front-facing camera.

5. Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ Price

It carries a price tag of Rs 47,999 and will go on sale from June 11.

Buyers can choose from three Pantone-curated finishes: Satin-Luxe, Sculpted Wood and Twill Inspired.

6. IP Rating: IP68 and IP69

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro+It carries both IP68 and IP69 certifications for resistance to dust and water and meets military-grade durability standards, offering added protection against everyday wear and tear.

7. Battery: 6,500 mAh

The phone is powered throughout the day is a sizeable 6,500 mAh silicon-carbon battery, that supports rapid 90W wired charging, while 15W wireless charging adds extra convenience for cable-free top-ups.