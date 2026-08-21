Motorola Edge 70 Max Has Android 16, 90W Charging

Motorola's Edge lineup now offers the Motorola Edge 70 Max. It's a feature-packed smartphone that combines a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, a 144 Hz AMOLED display and a 7,100 mAh battery claiming to deliver up to 58 hours of battery life.

Running Android 16-based Hello UI, the handset is available in Pantone Aqua Gray, Pantone Dark Shadow and Pantone Ice Melt, offering flagship-grade features with a stylish design.

Motorola Edge 70 Max: Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, 7,100 mAh battery, 144 Hz AMOLED display

All photographs: Kind courtesy Motorola

1. Motorola Edge 70 Max Price: Rs 54,999

The Motorola Edge 70 Max starts at Rs 54,999 for the 8 GB + 256 GB variant, while the 12 GB + 256 GB model is priced at Rs 59,999.

Buyers can also avail of an instant discount of Rs 5,000 using eligible credit cards from selected banks.

2. Display: 144 Hz Refresh Rate

It features a 6.8-inch QHD+ Extreme AMOLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate and an impressive 7,000 nits peak brightness.

The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i and supports Water Touch technology, ensuring accurate touch response even with wet or damp fingers.

3. Design: 221 gm

With dimensions of 164 × 77 × 8.29 mm and a weight of around 221 gm, the Motorola Edge 70 Max balances a large-screen design with a sturdy build.

4. Performance: 6 Efficiency Cores Running

The handset is powered by Qualcomm's 3nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 octa-core processor, combining 6 efficiency cores running at up to 3.3 GHz with two high-performance cores clocked at up to 3.8 GHz for fast and efficient performance.

5. Cooling: 5,500 sq mm

This model features an advanced vapour chamber cooling system with a 5,500 sq mm heat dissipation area to help maintain peak performance and also carries IP68 and IP69 ratings, providing strong protection against dust and water.

6. Camera: 50 MP Main Optics

The device features a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50 MP primary sensor and an 8 MP ultra-wide lens.

On the front, it houses a 32 MP selfie camera for sharp photos and clear video calls.

7. Battery: 25 W Wireless Charging

Keeping you going for longer, the Motorola Edge 70 Max houses a 7,100 mAh battery that supports 90W rapid wired charging and 25W wireless charging.

It also offers 5W reverse wired charging.