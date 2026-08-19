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Moto Pad 70 Brings 2.5K Display, Dolby Atmos And 68W Charging To India

By REDIFF GADGETS August 19, 2026 12:25 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Motorola has expanded its tablet portfolio in India with the Moto Pad 70, a feature-packed device aimed at users seeking entertainment and productivity on the go and priced slightly cheaper than the Moto Pad 70 Groove.

Moto Pad 70 launched in India: Price, 2.5K 90 Hz display, 10,200 mAh battery, 68 W charging, stylus and keyboard

Moto Pad 70

1. Price: Rs 33,999

The Moto Pad 70 comes with a starting price of Rs 33,999 for 8 GB memory and 128 GB onboard storage variant. Those opting for 256 GB storage with 8 GB RAM will have to pay Rs 36,999. It is available in a Pantone Sea Angel shade.

Moto Pad 70

2. Display: 90 Hz Refresh Rate

The tablet sports a 12.1-inch 2.5 K IPS display, offering 96 per cent DCI-P3 colour coverage and a 90 Hz refresh rate for sharper visuals and smoother scrolling.

Moto Pad 70

3. Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Chipset

It is driven by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset, paired with an Arm Mali-G57 MC2 graphics unit. It comes with 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM, while storage choices include 128 GB and 256 GB UFS 2.2.

Moto Pad 70

4. Camera: 8 MP Selfie

For photography, the Moto Pad 70 is equipped with a 13 MP camera at the back, while an 8 MP front camera handles selfies and video calls.

Moto Pad 70

5. Software: Android 16

The Moto Pad 70 ships with Android 16 and is promised software support through Android 18, along with security patches extending until 2030.

Moto Pad 70

6. Other Features: IP52 Rating=

It carries an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance, and features four Dolby Atmos-tuned speakers with dual microphones. It also supports the Moto Pen with 4,096 pressure levels for precise writing and sketching.

Moto Pad 70

7. Battery: 10,200 mAh

This model comes bundled with a stylus and Moto Folio Keyboard, making it suitable for both work and entertainment. It has a 10,200 mAh battery and supports 68W fast charging, with the required power adapter included in the box.

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