Moto Pad 70 Brings 2.5K Display, Dolby Atmos And 68W Charging To India

Motorola has expanded its tablet portfolio in India with the Moto Pad 70, a feature-packed device aimed at users seeking entertainment and productivity on the go and priced slightly cheaper than the Moto Pad 70 Groove.

Moto Pad 70 launched in India: Price, 2.5K 90 Hz display, 10,200 mAh battery, 68 W charging, stylus and keyboard

1. Price: Rs 33,999

The Moto Pad 70 comes with a starting price of Rs 33,999 for 8 GB memory and 128 GB onboard storage variant. Those opting for 256 GB storage with 8 GB RAM will have to pay Rs 36,999. It is available in a Pantone Sea Angel shade.

2. Display: 90 Hz Refresh Rate

The tablet sports a 12.1-inch 2.5 K IPS display, offering 96 per cent DCI-P3 colour coverage and a 90 Hz refresh rate for sharper visuals and smoother scrolling.

3. Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Chipset

It is driven by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset, paired with an Arm Mali-G57 MC2 graphics unit. It comes with 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM, while storage choices include 128 GB and 256 GB UFS 2.2.

4. Camera: 8 MP Selfie

For photography, the Moto Pad 70 is equipped with a 13 MP camera at the back, while an 8 MP front camera handles selfies and video calls.

5. Software: Android 16

The Moto Pad 70 ships with Android 16 and is promised software support through Android 18, along with security patches extending until 2030.

6. Other Features: IP52 Rating=

It carries an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance, and features four Dolby Atmos-tuned speakers with dual microphones. It also supports the Moto Pen with 4,096 pressure levels for precise writing and sketching.

7. Battery: 10,200 mAh

This model comes bundled with a stylus and Moto Folio Keyboard, making it suitable for both work and entertainment. It has a 10,200 mAh battery and supports 68W fast charging, with the required power adapter included in the box.