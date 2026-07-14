Moto G77 Power: Price, Features...

Motorola has expanded its G-series lineup in India with the brand-new groovy Moto G77 Power, a smartphone designed for users who prioritise battery life and reliable everyday performance.

It features a ginormous 7,000 mAh battery, IP64 rating and the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor.

The handset is available in a delightful Pantone Fuchsia Red, Pantone Impenetrable and a cool Pantone Nautical Blue, giving buyers a choice of striking colour options alongside its practical feature set.

Moto G77 Power: Lovely colours, 120 Hz display, Android 16 and 50 MP camera

All photographs: Kind courtesy Motorola

1. Moto G77 Power Price: Starts at Rs 25,999

The Moto G77 Power is priced at Rs 25,999 for the single 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant in India.

Buyers can also enjoy an instant discount of Rs 2,000 with eligible Axis Bank and HDFC Bank credit cards, or choose an exchange bonus of up to Rs 2,000.

2. Display: 6.72-inch Full HD+ Screen

This Moto comes with a spacious 6.72-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 1,080 × 2,400 pixels.

Its 120 Hz refresh rate ensures more responsive gameplay. Corning® Gorilla® Glass 7i adds extra protection against everyday scratches and accidental knocks.

3. Performance: MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Processor

The handset is powered by the 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6400 octa-core processor, clocked at up to 2.5 GHz for smooth everyday performance.

It is paired with an ARM Mali-G57 MP2 GPU, 8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128 GB of UFS 2.2 storage, offering fast multitasking.

4. Camera: 50 MP Dual Rear Setup

The Moto G77 Power features a dual rear camera system comprising a 50 MP primary sensor and an 8 MP ultra-wide lens.

On the front, it houses a 32 MP selfie camera for sharp self-portraits and clear video calls.

5. Software: Android 16 With Long-Term Support

The phone runs Android 16 with Motorola's Hello UI.

The company has also promised one major Android OS upgrade and 3 years of security updates to keep the device protected and up to date.

6. Design: Slim Yet Sturdy Build

Measuring 166.23 × 76.50 × 8.89 mm and weighs around 215 gm, it has a sturdy build.

7. Battery: 7,000 mAh battery

The gadget is equipped with a 7,000 mAh battery, which Motorola claims can deliver up to 59 hours of usage on a single charge.

It also supports 30W wired fast charging and 6 W wired reverse charging.