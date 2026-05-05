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Mother's Day: What Makes Your Mom Special?

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
1 Minute Read Listen to Article

May 05, 2026 11:18 IST

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This Mother's Day, we want to hear your story.

Mother's Day

Photograph: Kind courtesy Leticia Alvares/Pexels

Mothers are special.

We don't need to mention everything that she does for us; we all know that it is a never-ending, generous list.

But there are some quirks that make each mother unique.

Not the big, obvious ones, but that one small, unforgettable anecdote that made you pause and think, 'This is why my mom is different.'

Maybe it was something she said, something she did, a quiet moment that stayed with you long after. Or something that she does so consistently that no one is surprised when she repeats it.

Or it could even be the one amazing thing she did that you cannot forget even today.

Because, sometimes, that one moment says everything.

What makes your mother truly special? What's that one memory that captures her spirit, her strength or even her quirks?

Write in to us at getahead@rediff.co.in (Subject: Mother's Day, My Special Story) and share your story. Do mention your full name, your mother's full name and where you are from.

REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com

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