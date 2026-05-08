'My Mother Was Way Ahead Of Her Time'

'She won prizes in every contest she participated, whether in cooking, singing or acting at a time when women did not stir out of their homes.'

Dr Veena Adige tells us why her mother Sushila Mallay was such a special woman.

We'd love to know about your mother too. What makes her truly special? What's that one memory that captures her spirit, her strength or even her quirks?

Write in to us at getahead@rediff.co.in (Subject: Mother's Day) and share your story.

Do mention your full name, your mother's full name and where you are from. Don't forget to share photographs -- your mother's, you with your mother...

IMAGE: Dr Veena Adige, right, with her mother Sushila Mallya. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dr Veena Adige

My mother, Sushila Mallya, was an outstanding person. She was bold, outspoken and blunt. But she had a heart of gold.

She was a bit jealous of me as I got everything in life on a platter, things which she wanted.

She wanted freedom but my Dad was a traditional person who wanted a wife who folloed traditions. But my mother was anything but traditional; she was way ahead of her time.

She was a leader; she was a social worker; she was a writer who wrote in English for Femina, Woman's Era and other magazines. But she had to think a lot to do so as her basic education was in Kannada and English did not come easily to her. She envied my fluency in the language.

She did not like cooking but the food she made was simply mouthwatering and my father, a born foodie, loved it. He insisted she cook three times a day; a fresh meal each time. She did not like it but she made it.

My mother was dominating and had verbal fights with my Dad who was also dominating. They did not give way to each other. At the same time, they loved being together, sharing jokes and smiles.

When I was in the final year of my graduation, she wanted me to get married while my father wanted me to go in for higher studies. I chose to take up a highly paid, prestigious job as an analytical chemist in an American firm, something which my mother had wanted. She could not study beyond SSC, though she passed with flying colours, as her guardians got her married. She wanted to be a doctor but had to give up her dreams.

She wanted to see her dreams realise through me but I had no interest in medicine.

She was great; she won prizes in every contest she participated, whether in cooking, singing or acting at a time when women did not stir out of their homes.

We'd love to know about your mother too. What makes her truly special? What's that one memory that captures her spirit, her strength or even her quirks?

Write in to us at getahead@rediff.co.in (Subject: Mother's Day) and share your story.

Do mention your full name, your mother's full name and where you are from. Don't forget to share photographs -- your mother's, you with your mother...