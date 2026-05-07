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'My Mother Was Like A Shield Behind Whom I Hid'

By NALINI JAGNAT KUDALKAR
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

Last updated on: May 07, 2026 15:26 IST

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'My mother understood me like no one else did.'
Nalini Jagnat Kudalkar tells us exactly why her mother was such a special woman.

We'd love to know about your mother too. What makes her truly special? What's that one memory that captures her spirit, her strength or even her quirks?
Write in to us at getahead@rediff.co.in (Subject: Mother's Day) and share your story.
Do mention your full name, your mother's full name and where you are from. Don't forget to share photographs -- your mother's, you with your mother...

A daughter with her mother

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

A mother is a mother you will never get another.

My mother was very simple and a person who understood me like no one else did.

Positive or negative -- nothing could be hidden from her.

Her sacrifice in bringing me up was equal to that of my father's. But my mother loved me in all shades. She was like a shield behind whom I hid.

Unfortunately, I lost her very early. I was just 25 years old. But that was Destiny's plan, I guess.

Today, too, I miss her a lot while doing the minutest of household chores, especially in the mornings.

When she left me for her heavenly journey that day, I realised that no one in this world will carry you in their womb for nine months and support you till the last moment of their life. Only a mother can do it.

We'd love to know about your mother too. What makes her truly special? What's that one memory that captures her spirit, her strength or even her quirks?
Write in to us at getahead@rediff.co.in (Subject: Mother's Day) and share your story.
Do mention your full name, your mother's full name and where you are from. Don't forget to share photographs -- your mother's, you with your mother...

NALINI JAGNAT KUDALKAR

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