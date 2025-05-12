HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'Mom, You Are My Best Friend'

By RIDDHI SONI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
May 12, 2025 14:59 IST

'I'm so lucky to have a mom like you who always knows how to make me feel better when I'm down.'
We asked you, Dear Readers, to write a letter and tell your mom how special she is.
Here, Riddhi Soni tells her mother Jayanti how proud she is of her.

Mother's Day

Photographs: Kind courtesy Riddhi Soni

Dear Mom,

I am immensely grateful to have you in my life.

Your support, advice and guidance during every step of my life have been a confidence booster always.

I stand mature today, all because of you.

Thank you for everything!

Mother's Day

You hold our family together, and I appreciate everything you do. I aspire to be you; you're my inspiration.

Words cannot describe how much you mean to me. Thank you for being my best friend and always listening to me yap.

You are the cornerstone of our home and you mean the world to me.

Mother's Day

I'm so lucky to have a mom like you who always knows how to make me feel better when I'm down.

Your selflessness and kindness inspire me to be a better person every day.

I promise to make you proud and show you the love and appreciation you deserve.

I'm grateful for the laughter and the memories we've shared.

You've taught me to be me and I'll always be thankful for that.

Mother's Day

All the best for everything you do and remember that I will always be there for you!

I love you more than words can express and I hope you know that you're the best mom in the world.

Be as strong as you are and continue to inspire this little heart!

I love you to the moon and back!

With all my love,

Riddhi

RIDDHI SONI
