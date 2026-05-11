'If I can become even a fraction of the person she is, I know I will have lived a life worth being proud of,' says Esha Sandhu.

IMAGE: Esha Sandhu, centre, with her sister Amrita Sandhu, left, and mother Satwant Kaur. Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Sandhu

I don't want to be like my mother.

You must be wondering why I am saying this. The truth is I don't think I will ever be able to define or fully express how loving, giving and pure her soul is.

She has been selfless all her life. And whenever I ask her how she manages to stay so calm and composed in every situation, she always replies, "Beta, Rab apne bandya naal galat nahi hon denda (God will never let anything wrong happen to us)."

That simple faith, that quiet belief, is something I have always admired. What I've never fully understood, however, is the way she lives it.

My sister and I have been incredibly lucky to call her our mom.

IMAGE: Satwant Kaur. Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Sandhu

People often say every mother is special and that's true. But for me, she has been more than that. She, along with my father, has been a strong wall -- protecting us from the negativity and unkindness of the world, shielding us in ways we didn't even realise at the time.

I have been living away from my parents since 2010, yet there is not a single day when I have I felt alone. She is always just a phone call away, patiently listening to my endless blabbering, never once making me feel like a burden. No matter how small or big my worries are, she makes space for each one.

IMAGE: Esha Sandhu's parents Satwant Kaur and Jaspal Singh. Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Sandhu

I cannot thank God enough for blessing me with such parents -- parents who gave me the strength to step out into the world on my own. Because of them, I had the courage to come to Mumbai without any backup, to stand strong and to keep moving forward no matter what life throws at me.

So when I say I don't want to be like my mother, it is not out of rejection... it is out of awe. Because she is someone I may spend my whole life trying to understand, trying to reach her standards and still fall short.

But if I can become even a fraction of the person she is, I know I will have lived a life worth being proud of. Love you mummy and thank you for everything.

My mother was a very dynamic personality, says Dr D S S Srinivas Prasad from Guntur, Andhra Pradesh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dr D S S Srinivas Prasad

My mother, the late M Dhanasree, was 69 years old when she left me for the Divine World on Mother's Day, 2021.

She was a very dynamic personality, a multi-faceted genius yet very humble.

She was the first girl class representative of her class and an active NCC cadet. She won prizes in debates, passed the Visharada in Hindi and finally retired as an official of the State Bank of India along with my late father.

It is true that a mother is everyone's first teacher. My mother was, is and will always be my teacher. Besides teaching me academics, devotional songs, literary activities and inculcating leadership qualities in me, she also taught me how to stay cool when facing stressful situations.

Remembering you, dear Mom, not only on Mother's Day but forever.

My mother was ahead of her times, says Ipninder Singh.

My mother, Rajinder Kaur, studied at Kinnaird College For Women, Lahore. After we shifted to Delhi, they had a get together for the Kinnaird girls.

She was really ahead of her times.

She was the first lady who explained the colour, dirty pink, to me. She baked cakes and pastries in the 1960s and was always well-dressed.

God bless her wherever she is.