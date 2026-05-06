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Mother's Day: Dear Aai, We Want You To...

By JAIDEEP BARVE
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 06, 2026 13:50 IST

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'If strength had a face, it would look a lot like you; quiet, unassuming, definitely underappreciated but still smiling and making sure everyone else is okay first.'
Jaideep Bharve tells us exactly why his mother Ulka Bharve is such a special woman.

We'd love to know about your mother too. What makes her truly special? What's that one memory that captures her spirit, her strength or even her quirks?
Write in to us at getahead@rediff.co.in (Subject: Mother's Day) and share your story.
Do mention your full name, your mother's full name and where you are from. Don't forget to share photographs -- your mother's, you with your mother...

Jaideep Bharve with his mother, Ulka Bharve

Photographs: Kind courtesy Jaideep Bharve

Dear Aai,

While I am wishing you Happy Mother's Day! I feel why just this day shouldn't we celebrate all days for you?

Raising three children as diverse as we were, I feel you should have got an award... not for raising but for surviving us, especially me and my younger brother Chandan.

Thanks for instilling not just love and warmth but also values in the three of us. You ensured we were groomed well. The importance of education was ingrained in all of us since our childhood and it is no surprise that all three of us excelled in academics.

While growing up, I didn't always understand why you were so strict about 'doing the right thing'. Now I realise that you weren't just raising your children, you were shaping better persons.

Your quiet demeanour often concealed the sacrifices you never spoke about; I now realise how much strength you showed even when things weren't easy.

If strength had a face, it would look a lot like you; quiet, unassuming, definitely underappreciated but still smiling and making sure everyone else is okay first.

You were our first guru, our perennial alarm clock, our personal chef, mentor, bodyguard and also sometimes our biggest critic.

Jaideep Bharve with his mother Ulka

The foundation for our love for food can very well be traced to your awesome cooking skills, which continue to amaze me till date.

We may joke about your lectures, your strict behaviour but, honestly, they built us.

As we look back, what has not changed till date is your warmth and care. You still remain awake till we reach home; you still ensure we eat well; you still reprimand us whenever we err.

Today, we just want you to rest (yes, actually rest!) and enjoy your life. Travel the world, read a lot, listen to music, watch dramas and movies, meet your friends and cousins.

Aai, have a rocking life ahead!

From Jaideep (with my siblings, Amrita and Chandan in tow)

We'd love to know about your mother too. What makes her truly special? What's that one memory that captures her spirit, her strength or even her quirks?
Write in to us at getahead@rediff.co.in (Subject: Mother's Day) and share your story.
Do mention your full name, your mother's full name and where you are from. Don't forget to share photographs -- your mother's, you with your mother...

JAIDEEP BARVE

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