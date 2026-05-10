Mother's Day: 10 Simple Rules To Live By

This Mother's Day, Aditi Govitrikar, actor, supermodel, wellness expert and India's first Mrs World encourages mothers to prioritise themselves and embrace self-care without guilt.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dr Aditi Govitrikar/Instagram

Mothers are often expected to be everything at once -- loving, powerful, professional, emotional and to smile while playing all of these roles.

I know what that feels like because I've been there.

Years of balancing medicine, modelling and being a mother and wife has led me to one indisputable fact: You can't pour from an empty cup!

Embracing motherhood is not about achieving perfection; rather, it is about embracing your value and worth -- a lesson I would have liked to have learnt many years ago.

This Mother's Day, while we celebrate our mothers and their quiet resilience, here are 10 golden rules I've learnt about Life that I'd like to share:

1. Your health is not a luxury

The average Indian woman puts her needs last in most situations.

Sleeping less, suffering silently and forgoing regular medical visits is not dedication; it's living on empty. Your family needs you healthy, not merely alive.

2. Stay a woman, not just a mother

Being a mother is one of the defining moments of your life but this does not mean that you should lose yourself.

Find something special that is solely yours -- a career, hobby, exercise plan or friendship to begin with.

There is always something special about you.

3. Feeling guilty does not help you raise kids

We have all grown up under the impression that we should feel guilty for taking me time or saying 'No'.

Kids don't need perfection from their moms. They require stability and emotional well-being.

4. Understand your financial situation

Even in the most caring and secure relationships, every woman should understand the flow of finances, how money should be invested and her capabilities if she needed to depend on herself alone.

Being financially literate isn't being distrustful. It's self-respect.

5. Love doesn't mean erasing yourself

Being too selfless can be hazardous.

Supporting and taking care of everyone else around you all the time without recharging yourself may lead to hatred, not empowerment.

Setting limits isn't being greedy. It's called sustaining love.

6. Love your marriage like you love your kids

Sooner or later, your children will leave and make their own lives.

After investing 20 or more years in parenthood -- and, many times, forgetting how to share your life with your spouse in the process -- you will realise what's missing.

Instead of waiting for that moment, communicate with each other every day.

Enjoy laughter and fun with your partner.

Get out there and travel with your partner whenever possible.

7. Comparison is the silent killer

Social media puts us in a permanent queue next to the highlight reels of thousands of other women -- their bodies, their parenting, their success and their homes.

Every woman you measure yourself against is carrying a story you cannot see. Instead of comparing yourself and feeling like you are not enough, guard your peace.

8. Raise humans, not dependents

Children can learn much more by observing what we do than by listening to what we say.

Show them determination, compassion and taking responsibility for your actions in your daily life.

Make your sons understand respect for women by letting them observe how you are respected.

Help your girls value themselves by letting them see how you carry yourself.

9. Mental well-being is well-being too, period

Burnout, anxiety, hormonal imbalance, loneliness... all of these are legitimate clinical states of being and not flaws in character.

It does not make you less of a woman if you seek therapy, ask for help or take time out to catch your breath.

10. Reinvention is timeless

The most damaging narrative about women in India is that they reach their peak in their youth.

I have seen women at 45 reinvent themselves by walking an entire new career path.

At 52, they fall in love with physical training and fitness.

At 60, they get their voices heard.

None of it is too late.

*Motherhood is supposed to empower a woman, not make you feel less than who you really are or deserve to be.

To all the mothers reading this: You have the permission to relax, to evolve, to earn, to aspire and to make yourself your priority.

The moment a woman starts thriving in life, everything at home transforms along with her.

Happy Mother's Day!