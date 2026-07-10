Monsoon Recipe: Monkey Jam Sour Cocktail

Cold monsoon weekends need warming up.
Zingy, citrus-forward Monkey Jam Sour is just what the doc ordered ;).
It gets its notes from smooth Monkey Shoulder, a blended malt whiskey and strawberry jam. Yes, strawberry jam.
If you can't access Monkey Shoulder, try a better whiskey or malt you might have on hand.
Monkey Jam Sour
Ingredients
- 50 ml Monkey Shoulder The Original
- 20 ml fresh lemon juice
- 2 tsp strawberry jam
- Dash orange bitters (please see the note below)
- 1 egg white or 2 tbsp aquafaba, optional (please see the note below)
- Ice
Method
- Add the Monkey Shoulder, fresh lemon juice, strawberry jam, orange bitters, egg white (or aquafaba) into a shaker.
Add fresh ice and shake vigorously until well chilled and frothy.
Strain into a short glass filled with more ice.
Serve.
Editor's Note: Monkey Shoulder is a blended malt whiskey from Scotland, produced by William Grant and Sons and does not have a storied history like other famous malts. It was introduced in 2003.
Aquafaba is an egg substitute and is a starchy liquid compound made from legumes and not that easily available. It's best to skip it.
Orange bitters is available for purchase online. It is a flavouring that is added to cocktails and is made from spices like coriander, cardamom, caraway seed, anise and Seville oranges.
Recipe: Kind courtesy William Grant & Sons.