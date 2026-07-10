Monsoon Recipe: Monkey Jam Sour Cocktail

Cold monsoon weekends need warming up.

Zingy, citrus-forward Monkey Jam Sour is just what the doc ordered ;).

It gets its notes from smooth Monkey Shoulder, a blended malt whiskey and strawberry jam. Yes, strawberry jam.

If you can't access Monkey Shoulder, try a better whiskey or malt you might have on hand.

Monkey Jam Sour

Ingredients

50 ml Monkey Shoulder The Original

20 ml fresh lemon juice

2 tsp strawberry jam

Dash orange bitters (please see the note below)

1 egg white or 2 tbsp aquafaba, optional (please see the note below)

Ice

Method

Add the Monkey Shoulder, fresh lemon juice, strawberry jam, orange bitters, egg white (or aquafaba) into a shaker.

Add fresh ice and shake vigorously until well chilled and frothy.

Strain into a short glass filled with more ice.

Serve.

Editor's Note: Monkey Shoulder is a blended malt whiskey from Scotland, produced by William Grant and Sons and does not have a storied history like other famous malts. It was introduced in 2003.

Aquafaba is an egg substitute and is a starchy liquid compound made from legumes and not that easily available. It's best to skip it.

Orange bitters is available for purchase online. It is a flavouring that is added to cocktails and is made from spices like coriander, cardamom, caraway seed, anise and Seville oranges.

Recipe: Kind courtesy William Grant & Sons.