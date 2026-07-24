Monsoon Recipe: Citrus Basil Smash

You ought to try fresh, recently-plucked basil in your cocktails. This surprise herbal ingredient can get you a drink that hits the ball out of the park.
Try this recipe for Basil Smash.
A garden-fresh punch, with a lovely kick, it contains cucumber, lime juice and a generous quantity of basil and the shot of Grant's Triple Wood, a Scotch whiskey, provides a mellow velvety finish to the cocktail.
In absence of Grant's, any smooth whiskey will do.
Grant's Basil Smash
Serves: 1
Ingredients
- 60 ml Grant's Triple Wood whisky
- 4-5 fresh basil leaves + a few for garnish
- 25 ml cucumber syrup, an easily-available mixer
- 20 ml fresh lime juice
- Ice
Method
- Muddle or mash the basil leaves to gently to release the basil aroma.
- Add the Grant's Triple Wood, muddled basil leaves, cucumber syrup, lime juice into a shaker.
Shake well over ice and strain into an old-fashioned glass filled with ice.
Garnish with a fresh basil leaf.
Recipe: Kind courtesy William Grant & Sons.