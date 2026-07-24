Monsoon Recipe: Citrus Basil Smash

You ought to try fresh, recently-plucked basil in your cocktails. This surprise herbal ingredient can get you a drink that hits the ball out of the park.

Try this recipe for Basil Smash.

A garden-fresh punch, with a lovely kick, it contains cucumber, lime juice and a generous quantity of basil and the shot of Grant's Triple Wood, a Scotch whiskey, provides a mellow velvety finish to the cocktail.

In absence of Grant's, any smooth whiskey will do.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Erich Wagner/Wikimedia Commons

Grant's Basil Smash

Serves: 1

Ingredients

60 ml Grant's Triple Wood whisky

4-5 fresh basil leaves + a few for garnish

25 ml cucumber syrup, an easily-available mixer

20 ml fresh lime juice

Ice

Method

Muddle or mash the basil leaves to gently to release the basil aroma.

Add the Grant's Triple Wood, muddled basil leaves, cucumber syrup, lime juice into a shaker.

Shake well over ice and strain into an old-fashioned glass filled with ice.

Garnish with a fresh basil leaf.

Recipe: Kind courtesy William Grant & Sons.