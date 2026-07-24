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Monsoon Recipe: Citrus Basil Smash

By REDIFF FOOD July 24, 2026 12:40 IST 1 Minute Read
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You ought to try fresh, recently-plucked basil in your cocktails. This surprise herbal ingredient can get you a drink that hits the ball out of the park.

Try this recipe for Basil Smash.

A garden-fresh punch, with a lovely kick, it contains cucumber, lime juice and a generous quantity of basil and the shot of Grant's Triple Wood, a Scotch whiskey, provides a mellow velvety finish to the cocktail.

In absence of Grant's, any smooth whiskey will do.

Grant's Basil Smash

Photograph: Kind courtesy Erich Wagner/Wikimedia Commons

Grant's Basil Smash

Serves: 1

Ingredients

  • 60 ml Grant's Triple Wood whisky
  • 4-5 fresh basil leaves + a few for garnish
  • 25 ml cucumber syrup, an easily-available mixer
  • 20 ml fresh lime juice
  • Ice

Method

  • Muddle or mash the basil leaves to gently to release the basil aroma.
  • Add the Grant's Triple Wood, muddled basil leaves, cucumber syrup, lime juice into a shaker.
    Shake well over ice and strain into an old-fashioned glass filled with ice.
    Garnish with a fresh basil leaf.

Recipe: Kind courtesy William Grant & Sons.

 

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Rediff FoodRediff RecipesMonsoon RecipeCocktail recipeBasil whiskey cocktail

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