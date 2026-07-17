Monsoon Getaways Drive Travel Bookings

Popular monsoon destinations include Kerala, Goa, Wayanad, Munnar, Mussoorie, Nainital, Bali, Thailand and the Maldives.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Darshak Pandya/Pexels.com

With the peak summer travel season winding down, Indian hospitality and travel companies are rolling out monsoon tourism campaigns to keep bookings ticking.

"We are seeing travellers become more intentional about how they plan their holidays, looking for the right mix of value, convenience, and memorable experiences," said Manmeet Ahluwalia, chief marketing officer, EaseMyTrip.

Key Points Travel and hospitality companies are launching monsoon campaigns to sustain bookings after the peak summer holiday season ends.

Hotel operators report stronger occupancy and booking trends as monsoon tourism becomes a preferred leisure travel season.

Travellers are increasingly opting for wellness stays, indoor experiences and short nature-focused getaways during extended weekends.

Hotel Bookings Rise

Brussels-headquartered Radisson Hotel Group also observed that the monsoon is emerging as a preferred travel season rather than an off-peak period.

"Across our portfolio, we have seen strong momentum during the May-June period, with occupancies outperforming last year and July bookings currently pacing nearly 10 per cent ahead year-on-year," said Nikhil Sharma, managing director and chief operating officer (South Asia), Radisson Hotel Group.

Guests are increasingly seeking holistic stay experiences, from wellness facilities and indoor recreational offerings to regional cuisine and seasonal comfort food, he added.

Monsoon Travel Boom

"We are seeing a structural shift where domestic leisure travel is no longer confined to just two peak seasons. The monsoon, for instance, has emerged as a powerful travel driver in its own right," said Shwetank Singh, MD and chief executive officer, Chalet Hotels.

The monsoon, combined with continued momentum in business travel and MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions), is reinforcing confidence in the sector's long-term, sustainable growth, Singh added.

Short Getaways Gain Popularity

"With the monsoon having set in across parts of the country, including Kerala and Goa, and gradually progressing along the western coast, we are witnessing a growing trend of travellers making the most of extended weekends and public holidays for monsoon travel this year by opting for short, nature-led getaways," said S D Nandakumar, president and country head of holidays & corporate tours at SOTC Travel.

Destinations such as the Nilgiris, Kodaikanal, Wayanad, Munnar, and Kerala continue to hold strong appeal in the southern states, Nandakumar added, while locations such as Kasauli, Mussoorie, Nainital, Kanatal and Naukuchiatal are drawing travellers in the north, with interest coming from customers across Tier-II and Tier-III markets.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff