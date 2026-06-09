How Much EMI Can Your Salary Handle?

Too many EMIs draining your salary?

Ramalingam Kalirajan explains the safe borrowing limit that protects your income from a dangerous debt trap.

Kindly note that all the illustrations generated using OpenAI's DALL.E has only been posted for representational purposes.

Key Points

The difference between healthy debt and dangerous debt lies in management.

A well-planned loan can help build assets and improve quality of life.

An uncontrolled EMI burden, however, can quietly destroy financial freedom

For many salaried individuals today, the month does not begin with salary credit notifications anymore.

It begins with deductions.

Home loan EMI.

Car loan EMI.

Personal loan EMI.

Credit card dues.

Before they even realise it, a significant portion of their income has already disappeared.

And somewhere in the middle of managing all these obligations, an important question often gets ignored: How much EMI is actually safe for your salary?

While loans may help us achieve goals faster, borrowing beyond our financial capacity can slowly damage long-term stability.

Why Loan Planning Matters More Than Ever Today

Modern lifestyles are heavily dependent on credit.

Buying a home without a loan is difficult.

Owning a car often means financing it.

Unexpected expenses frequently lead to personal loans or credit card usage.

Debt itself is not the problem.

The real issue begins when EMIs start consuming so much of your income that saving, investing, and even basic financial peace become impossible.

Many people focus only on whether the bank approves the loan.

But the important question is: Will your future self comfortably manage this EMI every month?

The Golden Rule: Ideal EMI-to-Salary Ratio

Financial experts generally recommend a simple principle: Your total monthly EMIs combined should ideally remain between 30% and 40% of your monthly in-hand salary.

This is known as the EMI-to-Income Ratio.

Why is this limit important?

Because your salary is not meant only for loan repayments.

You still need money for:

Household expenses

Children's education

Medical needs

Insurance premiums

Investments

Emergency savings

Daily lifestyle costs

If too much income goes toward debt, every other financial goal begins to suffer.

Understanding the Danger Zones of Borrowing

Not all EMI levels carry the same financial pressure.

Up to 30% of Salary: Comfortable Zone

At this level, your finances remain manageable. You still have flexibility for savings, investments, and emergencies.

30% to 40% of Salary: Caution Zone

This range requires disciplined money management. Any unexpected expense or income disruption can create stress.

Above 50%: High-Risk Zone

Once more than half your salary goes toward EMIs, financial pressure increases significantly.

At this stage:

Savings usually stop

Investments get delayed

Emergency funds disappear

Dependence on further borrowing increases

This is where debt slowly starts controlling life decisions.

A Real-Life Salary vs EMI Example

Consider someone earning Rs 50,000 per month.

If their total EMI obligation is around Rs 15,000-Rs 20,000, they are still operating within a relatively safe range.

There is room for:

Monthly expenses

Insurance

Investing for future goals

Handling emergencies

Now imagine the EMI rises to Rs 30,000.

Suddenly, only Rs 20,000 remains for everything else.

In cities with high living costs, this situation can quickly become financially exhausting.

And this is exactly how many salaried professionals unknowingly enter a debt trap -- not through one big mistake, but through gradually increasing obligations.

What Banks Check Before Approving Your Loan

When banks evaluate your loan eligibility, they closely monitor something called the FOIR (Fixed Obligation to Income Ratio).

This measures how much of your salary is already committed toward fixed obligations.

Banks generally prefer your total obligations -- including all existing EMIs -- to remain below 40%-50% of your income.

This means your current loans directly affect your ability to borrow in the future.

So before taking another loan, it is important to ask: Are you expanding your opportunities -- or restricting your future financial flexibility?

The Hidden Cost of High EMIs

Most people only calculate whether they can pay the EMI.

Very few calculate what they are sacrificing because of it.

A high EMI often leads to:

Delayed retirement planning

Reduced mutual fund investments

Inadequate insurance coverage

Lack of emergency savings

Increased financial anxiety

In some cases, people completely stop investing just to manage monthly debt obligations.

That may solve today's problem -- but it creates tomorrow's.

The 50:30:20 Rule for Financial Stability

One simple budgeting framework can help maintain balance:

50% → Essential Expenses: Rent, groceries, utilities, education, and necessities.

30% → EMIs and Lifestyle Spending: Loan repayments, dining, travel, entertainment.

20% → Savings and Investments: Emergency funds, SIPs, retirement planning, insurance.

When EMIs alone begin consuming 40-50% of your salary, this balance collapses.

And once saving stops, financial stress quietly compounds.

Your Loan Checklist

Before signing any loan agreement, pause and evaluate your overall financial position.

Do You Have an Emergency Fund? Ideally, you should have at least 6 months of expenses saved separately.

Is Your Insurance Adequate? Both health insurance and life insurance are essential before taking large liabilities.

Will This EMI Affect Future Goals? Your retirement planning and investments should not stop because of debt repayments.

Can You Handle a Temporary Income Loss? Job uncertainty, business slowdown, or emergencies can happen unexpectedly.

Loans should fit into your life comfortably -- not push your finances to the edge.

Loans Should Support Life, Not Control It

In today's world, borrowing is often unavoidable.

But the difference between healthy debt and dangerous debt lies in management.

A well-planned loan can help build assets and improve quality of life.

An uncontrolled EMI burden, however, can quietly destroy financial freedom.

So before taking any loan, don't just ask: Will the bank approve my loan?

Ask something more important: Will this EMI still feel comfortable two years from now?

Financial peace is not determined by how much you borrow. It is determined by how well you manage what you borrow.

You can ask rediffGURU Ramalingam Kalirajan your questions HERE

Ramalingam K, an MBA in Finance, is a Certified Financial Planner. He is the Director and Chief Financial Planner at holisticinvestment, a leading financial planning and wealth management company.

Disclaimer: This article is meant for information purposes only. This article and information do not constitute a distribution, an endorsement, an investment advice, an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities/schemes or any other financial products/investment products mentioned in this article to influence the opinion or behaviour of the investors/recipients.

Any use of the information/any investment and investment related decisions of the investors/recipients are at their sole discretion and risk. Any advice herein is made on a general basis and does not take into account the specific investment objectives of the specific person or group of persons. Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.