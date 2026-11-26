In Rediff's series on modern relationships, young couples from across India discuss how they deal with differences of opinion, lifestyle preferences and personal choices.

Here, *Neha tells Rishika Shah/Rediff how her boyfriend's repeated searches for trans escorts, broken promises and lack of intimacy eventually brought their 11-year relationship to an end.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

My boyfriend, *Amit, and I were together for almost 11 years. We had built a life around each other, shared countless memories and, for the longest time, I genuinely believed he was the person I would spend the rest of my life with.

I was madly in love with him. That is probably why I kept overlooking things that, in hindsight, should have made me question our relationship much earlier.

About eight years into our relationship, Amit came clean and told me that he had tried to meet a trans escort. They had exchanged phone numbers and were discussing meeting up but the entire thing eventually turned out to be a scam.

He said he didn't know how he had got to that point. He was apologetic, explained himself and promised he would stop watching that kind of pornography.

I was devastated but I forgave him. I loved him and wanted to believe that it was a mistake we could move past.

A few months later, however, I went through his Google history and discovered that he was still watching the same kind of content. I also found that he was following Reddit accounts related to it.

I felt incredibly insecure and confronted him. I told him that if he was bisexual or genuinely attracted to trans women, I would rather he be honest with me. I didn't want to shame him for his sexuality or attractions. I simply wanted the truth, even if it meant accepting that we might not be right for each other.

He cried and reassured me that it was just the kind of pornography he watched. He insisted that he wasn't interested in pursuing anything and that it meant nothing beyond sexual content. He told me he loved me.

Once again, I chose to believe him.

What made this particularly difficult was that our sex life had never been very fulfilling. His sex drive was considerably lower than mine and I often felt that I wanted more intimacy than he did.

Naturally, discovering what he was watching made me question myself: Was he not attracted to me? Was I not what he wanted? Was there something missing in our relationship that he was looking for elsewhere?

Fast-forward to three years later. Amit was away for work for a few months when I randomly decided to check his Google history again. I discovered that he had been watching the same kind of content for months. I also found searches for trans escorts.

I felt my heart sink. This wasn't just about what he was watching anymore. We had discussed it, he had reassured me repeatedly and I had trusted him, only to discover that the behaviour had continued.

I don't want to make assumptions about his sexuality. I also don't believe anyone should be shamed for their attractions or the kind of adult content they consume. But I do feel betrayed by the secrecy and the repeated promises that weren't kept.

I kept wondering whether I had wasted almost 11 years with someone who wasn't as invested in the relationship as I was.

I had spent so much time trying to convince myself that his behaviour had nothing to do with me. But a part of me still wondered whether I was attractive enough, whether I was what he really wanted or whether he had simply stayed with me because it was comfortable.

I finally realised that I couldn't keep having the same conversation, discovering the same things and accepting the same apologies.

When I confronted Amit again, I told him that the issue was no longer just about his searches or what he was attracted to. It was about honesty. I had given him opportunities to tell me the truth but I felt that he had repeatedly chosen to reassure me instead of being transparent.

I also realised that I couldn't continue imagining a future with someone when I was constantly questioning whether I could trust him.

Eventually, we decided to end the relationship.

Walking away after almost 11 years was incredibly painful. I wasn't just letting go of a boyfriend; I was letting go of the future I had imagined with him. There were good memories, years of companionship and a version of our relationship that I desperately wanted to believe still existed.

For a while, I kept asking myself whether I had overreacted. Was I wrong to feel so hurt? Was I being insecure about something that was ultimately just a private sexual preference?

But I have come to understand that this was never about judging his sexuality. He was entitled to his attractions, just as I was entitled to decide what I could and couldn't accept in a relationship.

What hurt was the repeated dishonesty and the fact that I no longer felt secure with the person I had loved for so many years.

I still have days when I miss him and wonder if things could have turned out differently. But I also know that staying simply because we had spent 11 years together would not have made either of us happier.

I don't know what the future holds but I know I don't want to spend the rest of my life wondering whether I am enough for someone.

Sometimes, walking away isn't about not loving someone anymore. It's about realising that love alone cannot rebuild trust.

*Names changed to maintain privacy.

Dear Reader, would you like to share your relationship challenges with us?

How is your marriage is different from your parents' marriage?

What are the challenges that you are facing that they never did? And how do you deal with them?

We hope this series will help other readers navigate their relationships.

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