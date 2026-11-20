In Rediff's series on modern marriages, couples from across India discuss how they deal with differences of opinion, lifestyle preferences and personal choices.

Here, Bengaluru-based *Ashwini shares the simple relationship rules that have helped her celebrate 14 years of marriage with Rediff's Divya Nair.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points

Ashwini initially rejected Santosh due to his appearance and lack of humour but was later won over by his honesty and sense of self-worth.

The couple believes in not letting third-party opinions interfere with their relationship and prioritise inner personality over superficial traits.

They made their own decision not to succumb to pressure when it came to family planning, waiting six years -- until they were financially and emotionally ready -- before they had a child.

Equal parenting and shared household responsibilities, even in a joint family, are key to their partnership, alongside small gestures of pampering that help them stay connected.

*Santosh and I have been married for 14 years.

Ours was an arranged marriage fixed by a mutual relative.

When Santosh came to see me at my home along with his parents, honestly I didn't approve of him. But, for him, it was love at first sight.

After they left, I considered other proposals. Meanwhile, Santosh took my number and started chatting with me.

Since I was chatting with other prospects, I would reply to his messages very late. Yet, he never complained or took it as a hint. He kept pursuing me.

When I told my friend about Santosh, she gave me an important life advice, the value of which I realised much later.

She said: 'Who you love is not important. If you find someone who loves and values you, or prioritises you, you should at least give him a chance.'

On my friend's advice, Santosh and I started seeing each other.

Our initial meetings were very awkward because there was no physical attraction from my end. I did not make any effort to dress up for him.

Santosh was average-looking, almost balding from the front. He was six years older than me and I did not think he had a good sense of humour or a sense of style.

The only positive thing about Santosh was that he had a very loving and caring attitude towards me and my family.

Still, I did not take him seriously because I thought he was doing it all to impress me so that we could get married.

One day, I decided to test if he was really serious; I told him bluntly that I was not interested in his proposal.

We were sitting at a cafe and there were many people around us. He was a bit heartbroken when I told him we were not compatible and I didn't like his looks or his taste in fashion. He wasn't earning very well either.

I thought he would say that he would work on himself. Instead, he accepted my feedback and wished me luck for my future.

I was a bit surprised; I asked him why he was ready to let me go rather than change himself so that he would become someone I could approve of.

I remember his reply. He said: 'It's not ego. If I change for you, I won't be myself. And I don't want to be fake for the sake of a girl or just to get married. I have worked hard to become who I am today and I am proud of who I am. If you don't like me for this reason, I am okay.

'I just wanted to know that you are not rejecting me because I said or did something to hurt your emotions. I hope you find someone who is truly worthy of you.'

Honestly, that was the moment I fell for Santosh. He was so genuine. He meant every word he said.

By then, I had met several prospective men who were good and doing well in their careers. But, in that moment, it didn't matter how Santosh looked or dressed. I admired his honesty.

I immediately said yes to him and our parents fixed our marriage.

Some of my childhood friends who had some idea about my expectations from marriage were quite surprised by my decision. But I was adamant that I would marry Santosh only.

In the 14 years since, Santosh and I have faced several challenging situations and gone through several emotional moments.

For example, I had to deal with the expectations of an orthodox family and settle in a home that had just the basic amenities.

During COVID, we could not meet each other for almost a year. But Santosh and I never let distance or disagreements come in the way of our relationship.

These are some rules that have helped us stay committed to each other:

1. Never let a third person interfere in your relationship. Don't let anyone's opinion about your partner dim your own perception or decisions.

2. Good looks and fashion may fade with time; your partner's inner personality is what truly matters.

3. Choose a partner who is honest with you. Yes, couples sometimes lie or hide the smaller details to avoid arguments. Our rule is: Don't hide the big stuff.

4. If someone tells you something wrong about your partner -- it could be your parents, siblings, co-worker, friend or relative -- don't believe it immediately. Always double check or confirm with your partner for her/his version of the story.

5. We waited for six years after marriage to have a baby; we knew we wanted to take that next step only when both of us were financially and emotionally ready for it. Though there was a lot of pressure from both families, we ensured the final decision was ours.

6. Santosh and I believe in equal parenting and sharing responsibilities. My mother-in-law still taunts me for making her son enter the kitchen. But Santosh took it sportingly and learnt how to cook, clean and manage the house.

7. Once a week, usually Sundays, either Santosh cooks one meal for all of us or we order food from outside.

8. Though we live in a joint family, we find little ways to pamper each other. I cook his favourite meal for lunch or dinner or send him cute messages when he is at work. He buys me flowers or my favourite snack and sweets on his way home. That's how we stay connected.

Dear Reader, would you like to share your relationship challenges with us?

How is your marriage is different from your parents' marriage?

What are the challenges that you are facing that they never did? And how do you deal with them?

We hope this series will help other readers navigate their relationships.

Write to us at getahead@rediff.co.in (subject: Modern relationships). Do let us know if you would like us to keep your name anonymous; we will do so.