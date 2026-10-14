'Staying Away From Parents Was The Best Decision'

In Rediff's series on modern marriages, couples from across India discuss how they deal with differences of opinion, lifestyle preferences and personal choices.

Here, *Pratik, 36, tells Rediff's Divya Nair how the difficult decision to stay away from both sets of parents, among other things, helped strengthen their marriage.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

*Shubha and I went to the same college but we barely knew each other.

In fact, I don't even remember chatting or exchanging notes with her.

Ten years later, during Covid, someone added me to a college WhatsApp group in which Shubha was one of the admins.

Now I may sound a bit outdated when I say this but I used to be really thin and dark during my college days. So the boys and girls in my batch would call me Kaalia (meaning dark) instead of my actual name. Back then, it didn't sound as offensive because everyone called each other by weird names, surnames and adjectives.

But I think when you are 31 and you work as the regional manager of a Fortune 500 company, some of us don't take these comments too well.

I chose to ignore it until one day, during a group video call, Dhruv called me 'Aye Kaalia', and Shubha interrupted him immediately. She gave a 10-minute sermon on how damaging this was and warned everyone to be respectful and mindful of their language and choice of words.

I was pleasantly surprised that someone had finally stood up for me. I reached out to Shubha privately. I texted her, saying: 'Thank you, Shubha, for taking a stand and supporting me.'

Several hours later, she replied: 'Who are you?'

I introduced myself with a long message explaining how we belonged to the same college group. And Shubha replied, 'Ok.'

Desperate to get a response from her, I posted a thank you message in the group. Three girls responded but not Shubha.

Soon, the message got buried among other silly conversations.

Honestly, I was a bit disappointed because Shubha would continue chatting in the same group but our conversation had ended at 'Ok'.

I don't know why but I spent the next few days stalking her WhatsApp DP (display picture) and checking if she was available on Facebook or Instagram. Sadly, her accounts were private.

I started re-reading her previous chats to understand her personality. At one point, I just wanted to know if she was single, married and if I should ask her out on a date. But I didn't have the courage to do so.

A year later, when all of us planned to meet at a resort to celebrate a friend's birthday, I was most excited to meet Shubha.

When I got to know that she stayed the farthest, I offered to pick her up along with another friend.

That day, I must have spent three hours deciding what to wear.

When I met Shubha for the first time, we shook hands casually and she offered to sit in the front seat next to me.

We spoke non-stop throughout the ride, getting to know each other and almost completely ignoring the friend who had joined us in the car.

I noticed that Shubha had a lovely smile and a certain warmth about her.

When I told her how I felt after our first chat, she laughed out loud. And we clicked almost instantly.

After the trip, we stayed in touch and met a couple of times. We met each other's parents and family members too.

We didn't have a formal or fancy marriage proposal; we just knew we had grown fond of each other.

Two years later, we agreed to have a court marriage.

Since we belonged to different communities, we faced a lot of opposition.

It was Shubha's decision not to invite any relatives or cousins and I agreed.

Our parents were upset with us for almost a year because they thought we were being rude, immature and selfish.

Post-marriage, Shubha and I had our share of differences because our parents were being unreasonable.

Shubha decided we would to rent a place and live away from our parents.

My parents felt that Shubha was dominating and taking their son away from them. Meanwhile, her parents expected her to live somewhere closer to their home.

One day, she sat down and explained to my parents that her parents would have felt the same way -- that I was taking her away from them -- if she had chosen to live with her in-laws.

We also told her parents that Shubha and I would try and visit them as often as we could.

Shubha believes in gender equality and felt that living with one's parents after marriage could create unnecessary conflicts. She had seen her friends and elder sister suffer so she was clear about certain things before marriage.

For example, my parents were vegetarians and Shubha loves eggs and meat.

Both of us enjoy having friends over during the weekends, which my parents wouldn't have liked.

Eventually, my parents understood why staying away was the best decision we had made after marriage.

Between Shubha and me, I am the impatient one. Though she is the youngest in her family, Shubha is very observant and quick to learn. We are 36 and 35 now. Almost everyone expects us to plan a baby soon. But we are taking it slow. Shubha underwent a complicated fibroid surgery last year and it has taken a toll on her body.

We did not inform any of our parents about the surgery because Shubha didn't want to create panic. We told them after a month and they were all shocked at how we had managed everything without their support. Her elder sister and a few of our friends knew.

Shubha and I have known each other for nearly six years. We don't have a perfect marriage. We are not the perfect couple either. But after a year of going through our share of arguments and low moments, there are a few ground rules we laid out that have worked beautifully for us, which I would like to share here:

When there is a conflict involving us, we talk and sort it out among ourselves. Even if it lasts for days or months, we don't involve friends or family.

Both of us love our parents, but we try not to punish ourselves to keep them happy.

We take turns celebrating festivals and attending events at each other's homes. If either of us doesn't want to participate, we don't fuss, force or fight it (This rule was the hardest for both of us).

If either of us is tired and doesn't want to be intimate or have sex, we respect the decision and don't keep score.

We take turns sleeping on the couch every fortnight so every month -- this is mandatory -- so that we have one day when the bed is completely ours.

We push each other to go on a compulsory coffee/lunch separately with our friends/relatives every three months. It is our idea of respectful me-time.

My advice to couples is simple: Don't ever compare your partner or relationship with anyone else's. Every relationship is unique and special in its own way. You have to learn to respect and treasure it.

*Names changed to maintain privacy

Dear Reader, would you like to share your relationship challenges with us? How is your marriage is different from your parents' marriage? What are the challenges that you are facing that they never did? And how do you deal with them? We hope this series will help other readers navigate their relationships. Write to us at getahead@rediff.co.in (subject: Modern relationships). Do let us know if you would like us to keep your name anonymous; we will do so.