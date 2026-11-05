8 Truths I Learned After My Second Marriage

In Rediff's series on modern marriages, couples from across India discuss how they deal with differences of opinion, lifestyle preferences and personal choices.

Here, *Saumya Menon tells Rediff's Divya Nair the hard lessons she learned from her divorce and how they helped her build a healthy and successful second marriage.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

I was 22 when I got married for the first time.

Since my mother had passed away when I was 15 and my father was diagnosed with a chronic liver disease, my family decided I should be married early.

The groom and my marriage were arranged without my consent.

My first husband (now ex) was 36 and two feet taller than I was. We met only once before our wedding.

When my friends saw our engagement photo, they told me I was making a mistake. I also complained to my father that we had nothing in common but he said I was acting immature and that things will get better once we got married.

On the first night of our marriage, I realised there was zero compatibility or physical intimacy between us. But I couldn't tell anyone about it.

I wasn't prepared for the marriage. Also, as a young girl, I had certain dreams and a vision about my partner. My first husband was nothing like that.

Soon after our marriage, he went to work in Dubai for two years while I stayed with his mother in Kerala.

I had quit my job in Mumbai to became a homemaker in Kerala. I wore a nightie at home and a sari when I stepped out. I was only 22. I couldn't even wear trousers, tops or a salwar kurta.

Even when my ex called home, he would barely ask how I was doing. In fact, he would never call me directly on the phone. Our conversations were always through his mother. I suffered in silence because I had no one to discuss my problems with. Everything about the marriage was a mistake.

Three years later, after my father passed away, I told my uncle that I wanted a divorce. He was shocked.

I wasn't working at the time so I didn't have any savings to hire a lawyer. My uncle said he would discuss it with my husband.

That was the first time my husband called me directly. Even when we spoke, his only concern was that he was 40 and that he would not be able to find a partner at this age.

Two years later, after a lot of fights and disagreements, we separated through mutual consent.

It was the worst phase of my life. I didn't ask for alimony. I was just relieved that my marriage was over.

I sold my gold thaali chain and told my uncle I would repay the remaining lawyer fees after I started earning.

I returned to Mumbai and took up a job. But, because of my divorce, my relatives treated me like I was some sort of a failure.

I pawned my gold bangles for Rs 50,000 and, over the weekend, without informing my relatives, I shifted to Bengaluru. A friend from college helped me with accommodation and a temporary job. For the first six months, I struggled to pay the bills. Then I took up another job, worked weekends and saved some money.

Living alone, managing everything, I slowly found my voice and confidence. I told my friend I hated the idea of coming to an empty home. I missed having someone with whom I could talk and spend my life with. My married friend casually suggested I try a dating app. I signed up but things didn't work out for me.

So my uncle signed me up on a matrimony app and I started getting proposals from boys in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Now that I had a job, I thought I was ready. But when I met Vinod for the first time at a cafe, the trauma from my first marriage came rushing back.

I ran away without saying a word. I didn't speak to him for a month.

Vinod was a nice guy. He was a software engineer settled in Bengaluru for five years. He was worried because he thought he had done or said something to upset me. I blocked his calls because I was embarrassed and guilty.

So my friend took his number and explained to him what happened.

When I finally unblocked his number, Vinod told me that he was divorced too so he could understand my fears.

Slowly, we started chatting and, without the pressure of our families, we dated for a year, getting to know each other.

Vinod and I decided to have a low-key court marriage. I didn't invite anyone from my family except my uncle and his family. His parents and younger brother were there to bless us.

Today, I am not active on social media. I deleted my account after moving to Bengaluru.

Vinod and I have been married for 10 years now; we have a beautiful daughter.

These are some lessons I learned from my first and second marriage that I would like to share with young girls, especially those who plan to get married:

1. Don't ever marry because of societal or parental pressure.

Marry because you:

a. really know and love the person, or

b. when both of you are mentally and physically ready for it.

2. Physical intimacy and compatibility should not be ignored in a long-term relationship or a marriage. Your partner may be a stranger to you before marriage but he/she needs to have basic respect, care and concern for you in good times and bad.

3. You do not have to post everything about your life on social media. Unless, of course, you don't care about being judged and scrutinised for all your life decisions.

4. The success or failure of a relationship is always a team effort. One person cannot be blamed or take credit for it.

5. Most important: Never quit your job or career to get married. Financial independence gives you the confidence to make your own decisions.

6. If you ever decide to separate from your partner and your parents or friends ask you to stay and save the marriage, remember that you don't have to listen to them. If you are confused, take a break from your partner, live apart and maybe speak to a counsellor for clarity.

7. Everyone deserves to be loved. Find a partner who values you and makes you feel equally important in the relationship.

8. No relationship is perfect. A divorce is not the end of the world. You can always start a new life for yourself and write a new chapter without any regrets.

*Name changed to maintain privacy

Dear Reader, would you like to share your relationship challenges with us?

How is your marriage is different from your parents' marriage?

What are the challenges that you are facing that they never did? And how do you deal with them?

We hope this series will help other readers navigate their relationships.

Write to us at getahead@rediff.co.in (subject: Modern relationships). Do let us know if you would like us to keep your name anonymous; we will do so.