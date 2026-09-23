Modern Marriage: 'My Husband Met His Ex. Now, I Can't Trust Him'

In Rediff's series on modern marriages, couples from across India discuss how they deal with differences of opinion, lifestyle preferences, and personal choices.

Here, *Tanya tells Rishika Shah/Rediff how discovering her husband met his ex-girlfriend left her struggling to rebuild trust, even though she has no proof that he cheated.

Kindly note that this illustration generated using ChatGPT has only been posted for representational purposes.

When I married *Aarav in July 2025, I thought I knew him completely. We had started dating in 2024 and were together for about 10 months before getting married.

We were young, in love and excited about building a life together. I had no reason to believe that anything was wrong.

Until I found out about his ex.

'The meeting I didn't know about'

In February this year, I discovered that Aarav had met his ex-girlfriend, who had also been his high school sweetheart.

They had been in an on-and-off relationship for years before we met. Apparently, they met in a parking lot and spent somewhere between 30 minutes to an hour together.

What made it worse was the timing. Around the same time they met, I had this strange gut feeling that something wasn't right. I called Aarav several times because I couldn't shake the feeling.

He picked up. But I didn't know then what I know now.

About a week later, I noticed that their conversation had been deleted. That was when my stomach dropped. I went through his WhatsApp and found something else. He had called her around 10 days before our wedding.

There were also calls between them in January and again in February, before their meeting. Suddenly, one meeting wasn't the only thing I was trying to understand.

'Nothing happened between us'

Aarav says he never cheated on me. His explanation is that he was helping his ex's elderly parents find a job.

He says that was the reason they were in touch and that nothing inappropriate happened during their meeting.

He apologised for hiding it and for damaging my trust. As far as I know, they haven't spoken since I found out. His ex got married in 2021, much before our wedding. That made the whole thing even more confusing for me.

If both of them had moved on, why were they still talking? Why did he call her so close to our wedding? And why delete the conversation? Those are the questions I keep coming back to.

I don't have proof that he cheated. But trust isn't always destroyed by catching someone in an affair. Sometimes it's destroyed by the things you discover around it.

'I couldn't let it go'

Aarav has apologised several times. But, after a point, he started telling me that he couldn't keep apologising for the same thing. And honestly, I know where he's coming from.

Whenever cheating or exes come up in a conversation, I somehow bring this incident back. Sometimes I make indirect comments. Sometimes, I say something specifically because I know it will hurt him.

I've also told a lot of people about what happened -- his family, my family, his friends, my friends.

Looking back, I realise I probably involved far too many people. At the time, I thought I needed people to understand what I was going through. Now I wonder whether I was also looking for validation for my anger.

'I don't know how to trust him again'

The hardest part is that, apart from this, I am genuinely happy with Aarav. I love him. He loves me. Neither of us wants to end our marriage.

But something has changed. I don't see him in quite the same way anymore.

Before this happened, I thought I knew exactly what kind of person he was. Now there is this little voice in my head asking questions. What else don't I know? What if there is something else? What if I'm being naive again?

And every time I feel that anxiety, I end up bringing up the past.

'I'm hurting him too'

The irony is that I know what I'm doing now isn't healthy either.

Aarav tells me he feels like he is constantly being punished for something he has already apologised for. He says he is scared to tell me things because he doesn't know whether I'll somehow connect them to his ex. He feels like I'm shaming him and putting him down. And I can see that we're slowly becoming disconnected.

The more I try to make him understand how badly he hurt me, the more he withdraws. The more he withdraws, the more insecure I become. And then I bring up the past again. It's become a cycle.

How do you move on when you're not sure what happened? That's what I'm struggling with now.

If I knew he had cheated, maybe I would know what I was dealing with. If I knew absolutely nothing had happened, maybe I could move on. But I'm somewhere in between.

I have no proof of an affair. I have his explanation. I have his apologies. But I also have deleted messages, calls to an ex and a secret meeting that I didn't know about. And, somehow, those things are enough to make me question everything.

I don't want to spend the rest of my marriage punishing him for something he says didn't happen. But I also don't know how to simply switch off the hurt.

'We still want each other'

The strangest thing is that neither of us wants to leave. We still love each other. We still have good days. We still laugh together and make plans for our future.

But there is a distance between us now that wasn't there before.

I know I need to work on my part of this. I need to stop using the incident as a weapon every time we fight. I need to stop involving more people. And I need to actually process what happened instead of making him pay for it over and over again.

But I also need him to understand that trust doesn't return just because someone says sorry. It takes time. It takes consistency. And sometimes, it takes answering the same uncomfortable questions more than once.

I don't know exactly where our marriage will be six months or a year from now. But for now, we're both still here. We're still choosing the marriage. I'm just trying to figure out I can once again trust the person I chose to share my life with.

*Names changed to maintain privacy

Dear Reader, would you like to share your relationship challenges with us? How is your marriage is different from your parents' marriage? What are the challenges that you are facing that they never did? And how do you deal with them? We hope this series will help other readers navigate their relationships. Write to us at getahead@rediff.co.in (subject: Modern relationships). Do let us know if you would like us to keep your name anonymous; we will do so.