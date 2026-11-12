Modern Marriage: 'My Husband Calls Me Names, Then Says He Loves Me'

In Rediff's new series on modern marriages, young couples from across India discuss how they deal with differences of opinion, lifestyle preferences and personal choices.

Here, *Ananya tells Rishika Shah/Rediff how a relationship that once felt like a beautiful friendship has turned into a cycle of emotional outbursts, hurtful insults and apologies.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

My husband *Vikram and I have been together for over four years. When we met, we fell deeply in love and moved in together pretty quickly. He was my best friend. We shared similar views about life, enjoyed each other's company and could spend hours laughing and talking.

I have a daughter from a previous relationship and Vikram has built a lovely bond with her. Her father and I have a healthy co-parenting arrangement so that has never been an issue.

From the outside, we have a lot going for us. But, over the last few years, I have started feeling emotionally unsafe around my husband.

It doesn't take much for an argument to begin. It could be something as ordinary as loading the dishwasher incorrectly, making a mess after I have cleaned the house, disagreeing over finances or getting stressed about hosting a dinner party.

I have always believed that conflict is part of being in a relationship. We are on the same team and I would rather talk through a disagreement than pretend everything is fine. Vikram, however, hates conflict and believes that if we could just stop arguing, everything would be okay.

The problem is what happens when we do argue.

He gets angry and, very often, goes straight for the lowest blow. He insults me, my career as a working artist and even my past. He has told me that he 'settled for a single mom' and that I have made bad decisions when it comes to men.

Things I have shared with him in confidence become ammunition during arguments. If I have spoken about being abused in a previous relationship, he brings it up. If I have told him about struggling with alcohol in the past, he throws that in my face too.

He calls me names, screams and tells me that my behaviour has pushed him to this point. In his mind, my stupidity or annoying behaviour justifies his reaction.

He also threatens to leave me during these arguments. It happens so regularly that I almost know when it is coming. Eventually, I end up begging him to stay.

Then, after some time has passed, he comes back apologising. He tells me he never meant what he said, that I am the love of his life, that he doesn't deserve me and that he is lucky to have me.

And just like that, we are back to being affectionate and happy.

But there are other things that have left deeper wounds.

I have been pregnant twice during our relationship. Both times, Vikram insisted that we have abortions. He initially made it seem like the decision was mine but when I said I was ready to continue with the pregnancies, he panicked and said he wasn't ready to become a father.

The first experience was particularly traumatic. During the appointment, Vikram actually left the clinic because he had a work call and the wi-fi in the lobby wasn't working properly. The procedure became difficult and I started panicking. When the nurse went looking for him, he was no longer there.

We lived only a few blocks away but I had to call him and ask him to come and pick me up after it was over.

The second time, I again had to arrange the appointment after he reacted badly to the idea of keeping the pregnancy. I found a clinic but he felt it was not good enough. We eventually left because the place seemed questionable but, even then, he criticised me for choosing it.

He insisted I find somewhere better because I deserved better care. I found that incredibly confusing because this was a procedure I had never wanted in the first place.

Both experiences have deeply affected my trust in him.

We also tried opening up our relationship at one point, something Vikram himself suggested. Initially, he seemed completely comfortable with the idea. We even discussed people we could potentially date or have a threesome with.

But when I actually started dating one person, he lost his temper. He called me names, insulted the other person and said he couldn't believe I would let someone else touch me.

The arrangement ended very quickly. What bothers me even more is that Vikram has since rewritten the entire experience as me cheating on him even though we had mutually agreed to explore an open relationship.

All these incidents, combined with the way he treats me during arguments, have made me question whether our relationship can be repaired.

I have suggested couples therapy several times but he hates the idea. He thinks therapy is pointless and has told me he will never attend a session with me.

I have also become increasingly afraid of confronting him about our problems. Whenever I try, it often ends with him yelling, mocking me when I cry or making personal attacks.

Sometimes I have to leave our apartment just to get away from the argument. Even then, the insults continue over text. He threatens to leave and I eventually find myself begging him not to.

It is a pattern I have seen play out repeatedly.

And yet, there are days when everything feels wonderful. We watch movies, laugh together, cook, go out for drinks and spend time with our family. We can still have a lovely time together and those moments remind me of the man I fell in love with.

That is what makes this so difficult. I don't feel like I am in a relationship that is unhappy all the time. I feel like I am living between two very different versions of the same person.

I keep trying to mend things because I love him and because I know what we have shared. But I am beginning to wonder how much of myself I am expected to sacrifice to keep this relationship going.

Can a marriage survive when one person is unwilling to acknowledge the hurt they are causing? Can we rebuild trust after everything that has happened?

I don't know whether there is still hope for us or whether I am fighting a losing battle.

*Names changed to maintain privacy

Dear Reader, would you like to share your relationship challenges with us?

How is your marriage is different from your parents' marriage?

What are the challenges that you are facing that they never did? And how do you deal with them?

We hope this series will help other readers navigate their relationships.

Write to us at getahead@rediff.co.in (subject: Modern relationships). Do let us know if you would like us to keep your name anonymous; we will do so.