'Money Makes A Huge Difference In A Marriage'

In our series on modern marriages, young couples from across India discuss how they deal with differences of opinion, lifestyle preferences and personal choices.

Here, Bengaluru-based *Priyanka reveals how resuming her career and becoming financially independent taught her to feel more confident and rely less on her husband.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Menon and I knew each other since college. I've always called him by his surname (Menon) just to annoy him (laughs).

We weren't good friends but we had a few things in common.

Since we stayed a few kilometres away from each other in the same city, he and I would often bump into each other at social events. Our parents knew each other too.

Growing up, I never thought we would date or get married someday.

I remember we had casually exchanged numbers to help one of his friends find a job in my office. We continued chatting and met a couple of times. I liked his company and we started dating casually while still seeing other people through matrimony web sites.

When I was 28, I got tired and told my mom to stop recommending random strangers as potential grooms. "See Mom," I told her, "Menon and I have known each other for such a long time. What can possibly go wrong?"

The same day, I asked Menon to check with his family too. Surprisingly, there was no drama and no questions asked.

We lived together for two years in Bengaluru and finally decided to get married.

We've known each other for almost two decades now. Menon and I have been married for 10 years and we have a six-year-old son.

Believe me, we rarely fought during our dating period. But post marriage, we somehow fight almost every day.

In fact, an hour before speaking to you, I called him "selfish" and hung up the phone in anger because he was stepping out to watch the IPL final with his friends.

Maybe I won't speak to Menon for a few hours today. Or maybe I will just text him when I can't figure something out.

And Menon will respond immediately, like nothing ever happened between us.

Maybe we would cook dinner together later. Or watching a stupid late-night movie to make up for the lost evening.

I know that he won't apologise for this last-minute all-boys plan. But knowing him, he will eventually find a way to cheer me up with something else.

To me, that's what marriage is all about. It's about being unapologetic and, at the same time, comfortable with each other to the point that you hate each other but also realise that you miss not sharing your life with him/her.

When we got married, I was aware that Menon and I came from different family backgrounds.

He grew up with a strict, traditional mother who was always at home and never let him or any man enter the kitchen. They never felt the need for a maid or househelp to do the chores.

Meanwhile, I grew up with working parents, so we had a full-time maid/nanny who would help us cook and take care of me until my parents returned from work

Post marriage, Menon and I argued about simple to serious issues -- like taking turns to cook, whether or not to follow family traditions, breaking certain rules, the clothes we wear, the people we meet or the people I/we consciously avoid hanging out with.

In the first three years of our marriage, I did everything to accommodate his family and friends into our lives. I planned vacations, weekends, get-togethers and celebrated birthdays and anniversaries without any acknowledgment. I expected nothing in return and maybe everyone decided that I didn't have a social life outside my marriage.

When I got pregnant, I decided to quit my job because I could not travel in the traffic or work long hours late into the night.

That one career decision changed everything about the 'happy marriage' myth that we had lived so far.

Once I became financially dependent on Menon, I noticed that he slowly started taking me for granted.

When my savings dried up, I hated the idea of asking him to pay for my stuff.

We realised that living in Bengaluru can be expensive when you have two dependents. Maybe Menon was feeling the pinch too.

When we moved to a 1 BHK (from a 2 BHK terrace flat), our lifestyle took a backseat.

We stopped going out together. While I was busy at home taking care of our son, Menon continued to hang out with his colleagues and friends.

Clearly, I wasn't enjoying it because I thought it was unfair.

I started asking him questions because I felt emotionally dependent on him. He somehow expected me to be happy being a new mother. I told him I wanted to be more than just that.

When I spoke to my parents, they thought I was over-reacting. I was not able to express how I felt at the time. They said they would send me money, an offer I refused.

Honestly, I was just tired of being a stay-at-home mom.

When my best friend came to meet me from Australia, she was shocked to see my transformation.

I had gained 20 kilos after pregnancy. I was wearing my husband's T-shirt and shorts. I had not visited a salon for more than six months.

Honestly, I had stopped taking care of myself. I was an emotional wreck.

She sat me down and asked what had happened.

After listening to my story, she convinced me to join a gym with her for a month. Menon was happy too.

My friend taught me to stop being emotionally dependent on my husband. I told her to help me find a job.

After months of trying, I found a remote job with flexible work timings.

The pay was less, but I said okay.

Once I got busy, I realised I had no time to fight or focus on what was missing in our life. Instead of relying on Menon, I hired a full-time nanny to look after my son.

Menon was reluctant but, after a few months, he realised that having a nanny gave us time to do other things.

Two years ago, we moved to a 2 BHK. For one year, I did not save any money but I became financially independent. I was paying for my shopping and contributing to household expenses while Menon took care of the other bills.

Over the years, I have realised that money makes a huge difference in marriage and relationship dynamics.

Once I started working and earning an income, I felt more confident and less dependent on Menon. I became less stressed about managing our expenses and I could focus more on other important things, including my career.

Now, once a month, we go out with friends or plan a house party.

We take turns inviting both sets of friends. I still complain that Menon parties more and spends more time outdoors than I do.

Menon is a fitness freak. He goes to the gym regularly, plays cricket/badminton twice a week. He likes his traditional Kerala food and turns up his nose when I cook pasta/pizza at home.

I am a bit lazy and go the gym only twice a week. He thinks I should lose more weight and focus on my diet as well.

I remind him that when he snores, it feels like an earthquake.

We nag each other every day, sometimes me more than him.

On holidays, he likes to step out and explore everything; I prefer to stay in cosy hotel rooms.

Though we like different things in life, we have reached a stage where we know exactly what we don't like about each other.

No matter how much we fight, at the end of the day, I know I can be myself around him. We don't try too hard to please each other.

Those who know us will tell you that we can go from being friends to frenemies in a matter of seconds while simply deciding which flavour of ice cream to buy.

I don't care what other people think about me/us. But with Menon, I am not afraid to speak my mind. And that comfort is what I treasure in our marriage.

If two people can accept and understand each other and feel safe in each other's company, according to me, there is hope in the relationship.

*Name changed to protect privacy.

Dear Reader, would you like to share your relationship challenges with us?

How is your marriage is different from your parents' marriage?

What are the challenges that you are facing that they never did? And how do you deal with them?

We hope this series will help other readers navigate their relationships.

Write to us at getahead@rediff.co.in (subject: Modern relationships).

Do let us know if your would like us to keep your name anonymous.