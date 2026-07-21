Modern Marriage: 'I Never Saw My Husband's Affair Coming'

In Rediff's new series on modern marriages, young couples from across India discuss how they deal with differences of opinion, lifestyle preferences and personal choices.

Here, *Ananya tells Rishika Shah/Rediff how a marriage she thought was built on teamwork fell apart almost overnight.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

When I married *Rohit, I genuinely believed I had found my life partner.

Ours was a love marriage.

We met through mutual friends, dated for three years and got married in our late twenties. We had similar ambitions, loved travelling and dreamed of building a family together.

For the next 10 years, that's exactly what we did. We had two beautiful children, built our careers and were even trying for a third baby.

Life wasn't perfect. Like most working parents, we argued over responsibilities, finances and the never-ending juggle of raising young children. But I thought those were normal marital struggles.

I never questioned our marriage as I believed we were a team.

The holiday that changed everything

A few days after we returned from a two-week family road trip, Rohit sat me down for what I thought would be a routine conversation.

Instead, he told me he wasn't happy. At first, he called it a midlife crisis, then he admitted he'd been thinking about cheating, then he confessed he had feelings for a woman at work.

Ironically, she was the same colleague I had once asked him about and the same woman he had repeatedly insisted was "just a friend".

I didn't know what to believe anymore. Every conversation brought a new version of the truth.

"I was never happy"

Over the next few months, Rohit kept rewriting the history of our marriage.

First, he said he'd been unhappy for two years; then it became four. Eventually, he claimed he had never loved me at all. He even accused me of trapping him into marriage and having children because of his financial stability.

Listening to him was heartbreaking not just because of the accusations but because I couldn't recognise the man I had spent a decade with.

Was this really how he had always felt? Or was he trying to justify what he had already decided to do? I'll probably never know.

He chose someone else

Eventually, Rohit left.

He started living with the woman he had denied having feelings for. Within two years, they had two children together.

Ironically, they now lead a life that looks remarkably similar to the life we once led together -- children, financial responsibilities and the everyday challenges of family life.

Except, this time, he calls her his soulmate.

From what my children tell me, they fight often. Money is tight and life isn't nearly as perfect as it appears from the outside.

The hardest part

The affair wasn't the most painful part. It was watching someone rewrite our entire story. He made me feel like our marriage had been a mistake from the very beginning.

As though the years we spent building a home, raising children and supporting each other had never mattered.

For a long time, I questioned my own memories. Had I imagined the happy moments? Was I blind to the signs?

Therapy eventually helped me understand that people sometimes rewrite the past to make their present decisions easier to live with. That doesn't necessarily make their version the whole truth.

Learning to move forward

Today, I don't spend my time wondering whether he ever loved me. The answer wouldn't change anything.

What I do know is this: I gave everything I had to that marriage; I stood by him through difficult times, built a family with him and believed we were working towards the same future.

The marriage may have ended but I've stopped allowing his version of our story to define mine because, sometimes, the hardest part of the end of a marriage isn't the betrayal, it's accepting that the person you trusted most can become a complete stranger.

*Names changed to protect privacy

Dear Reader, would you like to share your relationship challenges with us? How is your marriage different from your parents' marriage? What are the challenges that you are facing that they never did? And how do you deal with them? Do let us know if you would like to keep your name anonymous.

We hope this series will help other readers navigate their relationships.

Write to us at getahead@rediff.co.in (Subject: Modern relationships).