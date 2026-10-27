Modern Marriage: Ek Pahadon Ka Ladka, Ek Sheher Ki Ladki

'Pooja has been my friend, my partner and my biggest support system,' says Ashish.

If there is one thing I have learned from our marriage, it is that you don't need to have all the answers. You just need to convince your wife that you do and wait until she figures out the rest.'

In Rediff's series on modern marriages, couples from across India discuss how they deal with differences of opinion, lifestyle preferences and personal choices.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

I grew up as a pahadon ka ladka (a mountain lad) while Pooja was a sheher ki ladki (a girl from the city).

We ended up in the same school and same year for a while but, after Class 10, went to different colleges. Somewhere along the way, our school romance turned into a lifelong partnership.

Looking back, knowing each other so well before getting married probably helped. Though, in hindsight, it also meant she had very little excuse for not knowing what she was signing up for.

'I asked her to marry me because I didn't want to waste time chasing girls'

Pooja and I were schoolmates, in the same year but mostly in different classes. Our friendship gradually turned into a relationship.

We went to different colleges but that didn't change our feelings about each other. We continued to be together and our relationship grew stronger.

There were a couple of occasions when we almost got caught. One deserves a special mention.

I had just picked Pooja up on my dad's old scooter when I accidentally bumped into my then-future father-in-law's scooter. He had dropped her barely 100 metres earlier.

I apologised profusely. He didn't bother to check who was sitting behind me. Thank God for small mercies.

Both our families were quite strict. My upbringing was shaped by an Armed Forces father while hers had its roots in the world of intelligence services. Discipline, rules and propriety were part of both households.

Romance, therefore, required a certain amount of operational secrecy.

Eventually, I decided there was little point in wasting time chasing girls when I already knew the one I wanted to spend my life with.

I asked Pooja to marry me in Class 11.

Yes, you read that right. Class 11.

While most boys that age were still figuring out what to do after school, I had found my life partner.

My decision wasn't a grand romantic gesture. It was a fairly straightforward decision. I knew what I wanted and what I wanted to build a life with her.

'Both families had their reservations but we got married with their blessings'

Getting married wasn't entirely straightforward.

Both families had their concerns and there were a few hiccups along the way.

But, eventually, things worked out and we got married with their blessings.

I was a boy from the mountains and Pooja was a girl from the city.

The big question everyone seemed to be asking was: How would she adjust to life in a village?

There was considerable apprehension about how she would fit into my extended family and the traditions that came with it.

One thing everyone remembers is how often she had to bend down to touch the feet of relatives and village elders.

It must have been hundreds of times.

I suspect some people were more worried about her spine than her ability to adjust.

But Pooja took it all in her stride.

She adapted remarkably well and, in fact, got along with my relatives in the village better than most people could have expected.

The girl from the city had found her feet in the mountains.

More importantly, she managed to keep them firmly on the ground despite all that bending.

'We built a business together even as we built our family'

After marriage, life took us through several cities.

We moved from Delhi to Mumbai, then to Singapore, Bengaluru and eventually Chandigarh.

At some point, I even managed to convince Pooja to move to Singapore with our one year old even though I did not have enough money to buy a return ticket in case things didn't work out.

That's either blind faith, a remarkable display of marital trust or a husband who was very good at making things sound more certain than they were.

Luckily, it worked out.

Each city brought a different phase of our lives, new opportunities, challenges and experiences.

Along the way, we also built a business together.

I co-founded a startup, which has grown into a successful enterprise. Building a business is never a smooth journey and ours was no exception.

There were periods of uncertainty, difficult decisions, months when there was a salary and months when there wasn't.

Our bank account wasn't always as reassuring as our marriage.

But through all of it, we managed to keep our family loving and close.

We were also fortunate to have two wonderful daughters along the way.

Today, when I look at our family, I feel that the greatest achievement isn't just what we built professionally. It is the family we built together.

The greatest designation I hold is that of a husband and a Papa, twice over.

Everything else is just a visiting card.

'She helped me become who I am, and I helped her find her own calling'

One of the most important highlights of our marriage has been the way we have supported each other's ambitions.

Pooja played a significant role in helping me pursue my MBA from one of India's top institutions.

It was a big step in my professional journey and her support made a real difference.

In turn, I supported her when she set out to build her own agri-startup.

Over the years, our roles have evolved, but the underlying idea has remained the same -- we want each other to be happy.

We have never seen marriage as a competition between two careers.

If one of us needed to take a step forward, the other was willing to make room.

And if one of us needed support, the other was there.

At least, that's my version of events. I hope she agrees with it.

'I always had a mountain calling but hers became stronger than mine'

I have always felt a strong connection to the mountains.

It was something I carried with me through all the years we spent in different cities and countries.

But what surprised me was that Pooja's own calling towards the mountains eventually became even stronger than mine.

And she gave that calling a purpose.

Farming.

What had once been a vague longing to return to the mountains gradually became something much more tangible. Covid helped.

Together, we began exploring the possibility of building a life around farming and supporting the people who depend on the land.

For me, this has been one of the most interesting turns in our journey.

The girl who was once expected to struggle with village life has now found a purpose in the mountains that is deeply her own.

I always thought I would be the one dragging her back to the hills.

Turns out, she got there first. With a business plan at that. Phew!

I find that rather wonderful.

'We have had our ups and downs but we have never lost the warmth of our family'

Like any marriage, ours has had its share of ups and downs.

There have been exciting professional milestones, periods of financial uncertainty, salary months and no-salary months.

There have been times when things worked out beautifully and others when we had to figure things out as we went along.

But through all of it, we have tried to keep our family loving and close, even when I was travelling for weeks at a stretch.

We have raised two daughters, built a business, moved across cities and countries and supported each other's ambitions.

Actually, I have to confess here -- she has supported mine more than I have supported hers.

I'm hoping this article earns me a few brownie points.

We have also learned that a marriage isn't defined by how smoothly everything goes.

It is defined by how you deal with the things that don't.

And perhaps by how well you can laugh at yourselves when things go spectacularly off-plan.

From a school romance to a life together

When I look back, it feels quite remarkable that a relationship that began in school has travelled this far.

Next year, we celebrate our 25th wedding anniversary.

Twenty-five years.

Oh, damn!

We started as two young kids who wanted to be together.

Today, we are partners in a business, parents to two daughters and two people who have found a shared purpose in the mountains.

Pooja has been my friend, my partner and my biggest support system.

If there is one thing I have learned from our marriage, it is that you don't need to have all the answers. You just need to convince your wife that you do and wait until she figures out the rest.

And you just have to keep moving together.

I may have been the pahadon ka ladka but somewhere along the way, the sheher ki ladki fell in love with the mountains even more than I did.

And together, we are finding our way back home.

Dear Reader, would you like to share your relationship challenges with us?

How is your marriage is different from your parents' marriage?

What are the challenges that you are facing that they never did? And how do you deal with them?

We hope this series will help other readers navigate their relationships.

Write to us at getahead@rediff.co.in (subject: Modern relationships). Do let us know if you would like us to keep your name anonymous; we will do so.