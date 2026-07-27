Mistakes To Avoid During NEET UG Counselling

rediffGURU Nayagam PP, career coach and founder of EduJob360, explains everything you need to know about the NEET-UG counselling process and the simple hacks that will help you secure the college you'd like to study in.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Biyani Girls College/Pexels

A good National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) score is only the beginning of your medical education admission journey.

Currently, NEET-UG is India's single national entrance examination for admission to undergraduate medical courses such as bachelor of medicine and bachelor of surgery (MBBS), bachelor of dental surgery (BDS) and other allied medical programmes.

While a good NEET score improves your chances of admission, the counselling process ultimately determines which college and stream you will join.

What is NEET-UG counselling?

After the NEET results are declared, aspirants must participate in the counselling process to secure admission into a medical college.

Counselling is the centralised process of granting admission to students based on their NEET rank, reservation, preferences and seat availability.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) conducts counselling for the All India Quota (AIQ) seats, All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), central universities, Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) medical colleges and deemed universities, while state authorities conduct counselling for state quota seats.

Candidates should participate in every counselling process for which they are eligible to maximise admission opportunities.

NEET-UG 2026 schedule

While the official notification is not out yet, this is the tentative schedule:

Release of MCC information bulletin: Is expected to be published soon (includes information about counselling rules, seat distribution, reservation policies)

Round 1 registration: Is expected to begin in early August (new registration, fee payment)

Choice filling and locking: Is expected to begin in early August (college and course preference entry)

Round 1 seat allotment: Is expected to begin in early August. The seat allotment results should be announced in mid-to-late August

Reporting to college: Mid-to-late August (document verification and admission)

Round 2 registration: Late August to September (fresh registration for eligible candidates and willingness to upgrade)

Round 2 choice filling: September (option entry and locking)

Round 2 seat allotment: Late August or early September (allotment result)

Reporting to college: Mid to late September (admission formalities)

Round 3 (pop-up) registration: Mid to late September (vacant seat counselling)

Mop-up seat allotment: Typically takes place in September and October (allotment and reporting)

Stray vacancy round: Yet to be announced but expected to take place in October (conducted for remaining vacant seats)

Counselling closure: October/November 2026 (final admissions completed)

These dates are subject to change so please do crosscheck them on official web sites.

Why does counselling matter more than your NEET score?

A strong NEET score may provide you with opportunities. But having a counselling strategy will determine the college and resources required to pursue your dream.

Every year many candidates lose better seats because of poor choice filling, missed deadlines and/or incomplete understanding of counselling rules.

Students with comparatively lower ranks secure good colleges by making balanced preference lists, participating in every eligible round and understanding the All India Quota, State Quota and Deemed University options.

If you have appeared for NEET this year, researching previous years' closing ranks, fees and college quality before filling in your choices will help candidates make realistic decisions.

What is the All India Quota (AIQ)?

AIQ provides access to 15 per cent government medical seats across India.

It increases college options beyond the home state and offers opportunities in reputed institutions.

However, the national-level competition is intense, so it is important for candidates to make informed choices while filling the forms.

What is the State Quota?

Under the State Quota, 85 per cent government seats are reserved for eligible domicile candidates.

The reservation benefits, eligibility and documentation may differ among states.

Understanding local rules, certificates and schedules is critical for successful admission.

What are Deemed Universities?

Deemed Universities provide another important admission pathway through MCC.

Although the fees are usually higher, they often offer modern infrastructure, experienced faculty, good clinical exposure and additional seat availability for eligible candidates.

How to compare AIQ, State Quota and Deemed Universities

Candidates should compare eligibility, counselling authority, fee structure, reservation benefits, competition level, location, infrastructure and previous cut-offs before making preferences.

Selecting colleges only by reputation without considering affordability and admission probability is unwise.

What is the NEET-UG counselling process?

The process includes registration, fee payment, document verification where applicable, choice filling, choice locking, seat allotment, reporting, willingness to upgrade and participate in further rounds.

Keep scanned documents ready and monitor every notification.

What are the common mistakes students must avoid during counselling?

Avoid filling only top-ranked dream colleges.

Do not ignore state counselling.

Do not rely on social media rumours.

Do not overlook tuition and hostel costs.

Deadlines are very important. Ensure all documentation is complete within the deadline.

Most important: Always verify information through official counselling authorities.

The smart strategies that can improve your admission chances

Prepare separate lists of 'dream', 'realistic' and 'safe' colleges.

Dream colleges are institutions where admission may be possible but will require a better rank than expected or where the competition is very high.

Realistic colleges are those where your NEET rank is close to the previous years' closing ranks, giving you a good chance of securing a seat.

Safe colleges are institutions where your rank is comfortably above the previous closing ranks, making admission more likely.

Analyse previous years' closing ranks, understand reservation benefits, participate in all eligible rounds and remain flexible.

Alongside updating your admission formalities, also focus on your financial planning and document readiness.

Where to follow updates about NEET

Aspirants can follow tne official Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), National Medical Commission (NMC) and state counselling websites regularly for revised schedules, seat matrix changes, eligibility conditions, reservation updates and newly approved colleges.