Miss World 2025 Readies For Its Grand Finale

The much-anticipated Grand Finale of the 72nd Miss World pageant is set to dazzle at the HITEX Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad on May 31.

After about a month of events, including the exploration of tourist destinations in Telangana, cultural immersion and purpose-driven activities, contestants from around the world will vie for the coveted Miss World crown in a spectacular celebration of beauty, purpose, and unity.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Miss World/Instagram

According to a statement, the Grand Finale will be hosted by Stephanie del Valle (Miss World 2016) alongside acclaimed Indian presenter Sachiin Kumbhar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Miss World/Instagram

Adding to the glamour, Bollywood stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Ishaan Khatter are slated to deliver captivating performances.

The panel of judges includes actor and renowned humanitarian Sonu Sood, who will receive the prestigious Miss World Humanitarian Award.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Miss World/Instagram

He will be joined by Sudha Reddy (above), who recently hosted the Beauty With a Purpose Gala Dinner and Caryna Turrell, Miss England 2014, a public health physician, philanthropist, investor, and Fellow at the University of Cambridge.

Julia Morley CBE, Chairwoman of Miss World, will preside over the jury and announce the winner.

IMAGE: Will Miss India World Nandini Gupta bring the crown back to India? Photograph: Kind courtesy Nandini Gupta/Instagram

Manushi Chhillar, Miss World 2017 and Bollywood actress, will also make a special appearance.

Photograph: Miss World 2000 Priyanka Chopra's mother, Dr Madhu Chopra honours Miss World Wales Milliemae Adams after she was named winner of Beauty With A Purpose in Europe. Kind courtesy Miss World/Instagram

The Grand Finale will conclude with the crowning of the new Miss World by the reigning titleholder, Krystyna Pyszkov , the 71st Miss World, who was crowned last year in Mumbai.

The Miss World 2025 pageant kicked off with a grand ceremony in Hyderabad on May 10.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff