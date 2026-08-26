Miss Universe India Kaziah's Onam Wish Is...

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'I'm celebrating Onam in my heart and I'm just craving the sadya," says 19-year-old law student Kaziah Liz Mejo, the first contestant from Kerala to be crowned Miss Universe India.

IMAGE: Kaziah Liz Mejo pays tribute to her Kerala roots in the national costume round. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kaziah Liz Mejo

Nineteen-year-old Kaziah Liz Mejo is currently on cloud 9 after having won the Miss Universe India contest.

But, she tells Rediff's Divya Nair there's something she is missing terribly.

How are you celebrating Onam?

Oh my God. I don't even know, I am just shooting... working, basically.

I'm celebrating Onam in my heart and I'm just craving the sadya (feast). I'm celebrating it in my dream.

What is your favourite part of the Onam sadya?

I love ada payasam. I am so excited to go to Kerala. I don't care when I go; I'm getting sadya whenever it is!

What's your favourite cuisine?

I'm a little bit biased when it comes to this. I love my Malayali food and I miss it so, so much.

I want to have podichoru so, so bad. I'm literally dreaming about it...

And some moru curry with mezhukkupuratti. This is my comfort meal.

Every time I land back home, my parents always have this ready for me.

They know that, no matter what time I land, be 3 am or 3 pm, this is the first thing I eat.

How are you connected to Kerala?

I'm 100 per cent ethnically from Kerala.

I've been there for an incredibly long time and I have all my roots and connections there. My grandparents, my entire bloodline, is in Kerala.

I'm from Mavelikara but, due to work reasons, I reside in Kochi.

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