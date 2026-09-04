'Understanding Your Body Is Very Important'

'God has incredible plans for me and we'll see where that takes me.'

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IMAGE: 'From holding the flag of our nation as little Kez with a huge smile on her face, to not-so-baby Kez waving it on an international platform with an even bigger smile, this journey has been an honour,' Kaziah posted on Instagram when she represented India at Miss Teen International 2025. All photographs: Kind courtesy Kaziah Liz Mejo/Instagram

At 18, she was crowned Miss Teen International India.

She then competed in Miss Teen International. When she was declared the first runner-up, Kaziah Liz Mejo was heartbroken but not without determination.

A year later, not only did she win Miss Universe India, she also became the first contestant from Kerala to win the title in 64 years.

"My mother came from a family that was incredibly conservative. She introduced me to the field of law," Kazia, who is pursuing a bachelor's degree in law at the Manipal Law School in Bengaluru, tells Rediff's Divya Nair.

Where did you grow up?

Until high school, I was in Abu Dhabi. My parents were there for better opportunities and I pursued my education there. I've always wanted to be able to come back to India so that I could represent it better.

I moved back to India, especially after Miss Teen Diva, at the age of 16. I've kind of been independent back home in India.

My childhood really defined me because I was always someone who loved being on stage. I loved performing. That's something I always did, despite where I was.

Why did you choose to study law?

I've always had a fascination for law. Actually, my mom introduced me to the field of law.

She wanted to be a lawyer but she came from a family that was incredibly conservative and she couldn't get the opportunity to pursue what she wanted to. So she used to talk to me about these topics and her own dreams. In a way, that opened my eyes to the world of law.

Also, I enjoy research and investigating. I want to make good changes in the world.

I've always wanted to do both law and pageantry; I knew that I was not going to sacrifice one for the other.

IMAGE: Kaziah participates in the swimsuit round of the preliminary competition of Miss Universe India 2026.

How do you stay fit?

I always make sure that I am eating exactly how much I need.

I think understanding your body is very important because, especially in today's generation, we see so many influencers posting things like 'What I eat in a day'. I believe that can be a negative influence because everybody is different.

You need to understand what your body requires to stay fit, stay healthy and keep you active. I was able to do that.

I eat exactly how much I need to and I make sure that I stay fit; I keep moving and stay active.

How are you preparing for Miss Universe?

I'm so incredibly excited to experience Puerto Rico (Miss Universe is scheduled to take place there on November 24, 2026).

I've been dreaming of this moment.

Ever since I got to know that it's happening in Puerto Rico, I'm trying my best to learn some Spanish.

Apart from that, my training will include my walk and my communication. I am doing everything in my power to make sure we bring the crown back home.

Who do you look up to for inspiration?

I really do love Harnaaz (Sandhu). She was the first winner I watched at Miss Universe... just hearing the name of India as Miss Universe when I didn't even understand what it truly meant...

I love her because she showcased to the world what resilience means, what Indian resilience looks like.

Even after winning and bringing so much glory to the country, she had to face her own set of issues. Yet, she handled them with so much grace and elegance. She inspired me to start my pageant journey.

IMAGE: Kaziah was the first runner up at Miss Teen International 2025.

Is there an incident or person who has shaped your life the most?

The biggest incident that defines who I am now was not winning my international competition (Miss Teen International) in 2025.

It was an incredibly heartbreaking moment at the time.

It felt like the end of the world because I had prepared so much; I'd poured in so much love and effort.

After that, it felt like my entire life was over, that my work in pageantry was be done.

But I found the courage to stand up again and say that I want to try one more time, bigger than I did before...

A year later, I'm standing here as Miss Universe India and I'm about to judge the Miss Teen International competition now.

IMAGE: Kaziah savours her hard-won victory.

What has been the most interesting part of your Miss Universe journey?

Before winning this title, I used to wake up every day with a little bit of fear.

The strength it takes to come back (after losing) is something that I cannot explain; you can only understand it when you experience it.

I used to have so much fear within me even when I seemed so poised on the outside. There was always that little bit of fear that 'I need to do this like this.'

That's what happened for 35 days on end; it was just my brain telling me, 'You got this.'

Do you plan to get into films after this?

Of course. I love the film industry and I've always known that I wanted to make a mark in it. While doing so, I want to continue carrying India's and Kerala's name forward.

As of now, the priority will be to represent India at Miss Universe and bring the crown back. God has incredible plans for me and we'll see where that takes me.

What would you like to say to young women who want to become models or achieve their dreams but may not have the right platform?

I want them to know that I understand that confusion. I understand the struggle behind it. I believe that the more you struggle, the more you grow, the more you flourish.

I know it sounds cliched but honestly, never stop believing. More than anything, I want them not to control how much they dream.

I want them to dream beyond what is possible, beyond what has been set as their limitations or their possibilities. I want the youth of today to realise that the only person that's limiting them is themselves.

And once they get rid of that inhibition, then absolutely nothing is impossible in the world.