Miss Universe India Kaziah Liz Mej: 'I Wanted To Represent India Since I Was A Kid'

'I moved out of my house at the age of 17 to pursue this dream. Since then, I've been doing everything by myself, managing everything by myself for this one dream of Miss Universe.'

IMAGE: 'I am the first person from Kerala to win this crown in 64 years,' says Kaziah Liz Mejo, winner of Miss Universe India 2026. Photographs: Kind courtesy Kaziah Liz Mejo

A year ago, an 18-year-old Kaziah Liz Mejo stood on the Miss Teen International stage, digging deep to find the courage to stand tall. She had just missing winning the crown.

"It was an incredibly heartbreaking moment," Kazia tells Rediff's Divya Nair over a telephonic interaction.

"It felt like the end of the world because I had prepared so much for that competition. Finding the courage to stand up again and say that I want to try one more time, bigger than I did before..." Her voice trails.

Twelve months later, on August 23, 2026, Kazia, whose name means 'gift of God', was crowned Miss Universe India. She beat 52 contestants and became the first contestant from Kerala to win the crown.

"Today, I'm standing here as Miss Universe India and I'm about to judge the Miss Teen International competition," says the 19-year-old law student.

Her parents are from Mavellikara, Kerala -- her father is a businessman while her mother was an educator who helped disabled students at New York University.

Kazia, who completed her high school in Abu Dhabi, takes us through her modelling journey and how she plans to use her title to create awareness about menstrual hygiene and empower women.

How did your modelling journey begin? Did you always want to be a model?

Honestly, ever since I was a kid, I knew I wanted to do something different in life.

I didn't want the regular 9-to-5 route; I wanted an opportunity to represent India internationally.

My first on-stage moment came when I was maybe five or six years old. My mom had taken me to a baby show -- the kind where you wear pretty dresses, wave at the audience, say something funny and get a plastic crown. My family discovered at that time that I shined a little extra when I was on stage.

I had also been learning classical dance since the age of three.

But my first memorable on-stage moment was when I won Miss Teen Diva and represented India internationally at Miss Teen International in 2025.

When I was judged the first runner-up, it felt like the end of the world because I had prepared so much for that competition. Finding the courage to stand up again and say that I want to try one more time, bigger than I did before...

How did you prepare for the Miss Universe India pageant? What sacrifices did you have to make?

I won the competition at the age of 19 which, to a lot of people, sounds impossible. But, to me, it was the result of many years of hard work; the fulfilment of a dream I had cherished for a long, long time.

When I was in university, I would be to attend classes, finish my studies and then, at 3 am when everyone was asleep, I would practise my ramp walk.

I had to make sure that I managed my time well. Most kids my age went out and had fun; I focused on my preparation for the pageant.

I had to adopt a certain lifestyle. Actually, I don't think it was a sacrifice... it was more like a routine that I needed to adopt if I wanted to succeed.

I believe that you don't have to choose between your dreams.

I'm at a position where I'm able to pursue everything that my heart has ever wanted. I'm currently studying law, which is an incredibly difficult course. But it's not a question of either/or for me; I wanted to make sure that one emphasises the other.

I did, however, sacrifice time -- the time that I took to prepare for the pageant, the time away from my friends and family.

I moved out of my house at the age of 17 to pursue this dream. I've been living by myself since then. I've been doing everything by myself, managing everything by myself for this one dream of Miss Universe.

IMAGE: Kaziah, centre, with with Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan and Miss Universe Keralam State Director Archenaa Ravi.

What is the cause you deeply care about?

For the past three years, I've been advocating sustainability and menstrual hygiene in the rural areas of Kerala, Abu Dhabi and even in north India; my aim is to be able to provide basic amenities to these women.

I've heard so many stories of how their education is being hampered or their basic lifestyle is being hampered because of the lack of a basic amenity. That's something very close to my heart because absolutely nothing should come in the way of a young person's education; education is what will shape the leaders of tomorrow.

I'm working with an organisation that provides sustainable, biodegradable menstrual hygiene products. They also provide sanitary pads to rural areas in the country every time somebody buys their product anywhere.

This way, each person's actions, not just mine, are multiplied and we can actually create change in the world.

What was it like meeting Sushmita Sen?

It was a dream come true. She's such an iconic person; it's clear why we celebrate her and love her so much.

She is the perfect example of what it means to be Miss Universe. She's an epitome of what it means to be Indian.

IMAGE: During her university days, Kaziah would practise her ramp walk as early as 3 am when everyone else was sleeping.

Who was the first person you thought of when your name was announced?

Oh my God. I think I thought of little Kazia, honestly, because I remember the heartbreak I felt when I couldn't win the crown for India at Miss Teen International.

I remember all those moments of doubt that I used to feel because I started with absolutely nothing -- I had no idea how to enter this field.

I was just somebody with such huge dreams; I wanted to be the first Malayali to win Miss Universe India and I am happy I have done so at such a young age.

It felt so impossible at the time.

I still remember I used to write down the list of things I wanted to achieve and how I felt. I used to feel so hopeless because I would doubt whether or not these dreams would come true.

I think I just remembered that Kazia's face, her tears and her hopes. I wanted to show her a way to achieve them.