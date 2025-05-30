Miss Sri Lanka World's Fierce Fashion Avatars

If Anudi Gunasekara wins Miss World 2025, it will be the first time that a Sri Lankan wears the crown.

Her introduction video for the pageant has garnered the highest number of views among all the contestants.

On the fashion front, she embraces bold cuts, artsy details and timeless tradition.

IMAGE: Radiating glam and elegance in a classic cutout silhouette.

IMAGE: Embracing the beauty of tie-dye, floral earrings and a charming cowrie shell clutch.

IMAGE: A traditional handloom bag complements her blue ombre satin gown.

IMAGE: She's simple yet stylish in her white corset dress.

IMAGE: Yup, she loves bling.

IMAGE: White grown, red lips... and she aces it.

IMAGE: She is ready to party in a black halter neck top and a sparkling sequin skirt.

IMAGE: But she can go gorgeously traditional as well.

