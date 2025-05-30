HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Miss Sri Lanka World's Fierce Fashion Avatars

By REDIFF STYLE
Last updated on: May 30, 2025 14:43 IST

If Anudi Gunasekara wins Miss World 2025, it will be the first time that a Sri Lankan wears the crown.

Her introduction video for the pageant has garnered the highest number of views among all the contestants.

On the fashion front, she embraces bold cuts, artsy details and timeless tradition.

Miss Sri Lanka 2025

IMAGE: Radiating glam and elegance in a classic cutout silhouette.

 

Miss Sri Lanka 2025

IMAGE: Embracing the beauty of tie-dye, floral earrings and a charming cowrie shell clutch.

 

Miss Sri Lanka 2025

IMAGE: A traditional handloom bag complements her blue ombre satin gown.

 

Miss Sri Lanka 2025

IMAGE: She's simple yet stylish in her white corset dress.

 

Miss Sri Lanka 2025

IMAGE: Yup, she loves bling. 

 

Miss Sri Lanka 2025
IMAGE: White grown, red lips... and she aces it.

 

Miss Sri Lanka 2025

IMAGE: She is ready to party in a black halter neck top and a sparkling sequin skirt.

 

Miss Sri Lanka 2025

IMAGE: But she can go gorgeously traditional as well.

Miss Sri Lanka 2025

REDIFF STYLE
