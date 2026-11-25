She may not have brought home the Miss Universe crown but Kaziah Liz Mejo certainly gave us plenty of reasons to keep our eyes on her.

The 19-year-old law student and model from Keralam represented India at the 75th Miss Universe pageant in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where she made it to the Top 30, extending India's consecutive placement streak to eight years. While her journey ended before the Top 12, her wardrobe throughout the competition was anything but forgettable.

Mejo's journey is quite a story in itself. Having spent her childhood in Abu Dhabi, she moved to Bengaluru at the age of 17 to pursue law.

A trained classical dancer who also plays the violin and the drums, she made her pageant debut at 16, winning Miss Teen Diva 2024 before claiming the Miss Universe India 2026 title.

She is also an advocate for sustainable menstrual hygiene and has spoken about overcoming body dysmorphia.

From paying tribute to her Malayali roots through her national costume to serving couture looks during the finale week, Mejo made sure India had plenty to cheer for. Here are eight outfits that deserve their own crown!



She paired it with sparkling nude fishnet tights and a flowing ice blue chiffon wrap.

A little shimmer, a little sass and a whole lot of stage presence!

All photographs: Kind courtesy Kaziah Liz Mejo/Instagram IMAGE: Mejo kicked off the swimsuit competition in an electric-blue bikini featuring crystal embellishments and a starburst detail at the hip.She paired it with sparkling nude fishnet tights and a flowing ice blue chiffon wrap.A little shimmer, a little sass and a whole lot of stage presence!



The fiery colour against the sheer flowing layer made for quite the entrance.

If orange is the new black, we're sold! IMAGE: For the Top 30 swimsuit round, Mejo switched to a sequinned tangerine-orange bikini , teamed with a floor-length peach chiffon cape featuring crystal detailing.The fiery colour against the sheer flowing layer made for quite the entrance.If orange is the new black, we're sold!

IMAGE: Mejo brought Indian craftsmanship to the global stage in this emerald-green silk slip gown by Raw Mango, first showcased at the London Fashion Week Fall 2026.

Its scalloped sweetheart neckline and cascading chandelier-inspired embroidery make it a standout.





IMAGE: This creation by Vietnam-based couture house Nha Mot was a tribute to India's identity as the Golden Bird.

Gold beadwork and an armour-inspired neckline symbolised strength.

IMAGE: Mejo served a royal moment in this gold mermaid gown by Duy Tran Couture.

The metallic bodice, cascading lines and sheer champagne-gold veil bring bridal grandeur to international pageant glamour.

Golden elegance, indeed!

IMAGE: Mejo's national costume by House of Sidhant was a celebration of Indian craftsmanship and her Malayali roots.

The gold-and-ivory corset, colourful ruffled train and towering feathered backpiece drew inspiration from Kerala's backwaters, lotus motifs and traditional ornaments, while its carnival-inspired palette nodded to Puerto Rico.

Sixteen artisans worked on the creation in just five days!

IMAGE: This off-white and silver mermaid gown by Vietnam-based Le Thang Design looks straight out of a winter fairytale.

The strapless sweetheart neckline features frosted floral crystal appliques, while radiating lines of silver, ivory and iridescent embellishments cascade down the fitted silhouette.

Consider this our kind of snow queen moment!

IMAGE: Mejo wrapped up her finale-week fashion showcase in a strapless white-and-gold gown by Duy Tran Couture.

Covered in pearls, sequins and sweeping gold embroidery, the figure-hugging silhouette proves that classic pageant glamour never goes out of style.

She may have missed the crown but this look certainly gets our vote!

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff