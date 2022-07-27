Mika Di Vohti Akanksha Puri's AMAZING Style

She's Mika Di Vohti.

Akanksha Puri is also the singer's good friend.

The actress has appeared in in three Tamil, three Malayalam and one Kannada film. She made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with Madhur Bhandarkar's Calendar Girls.

While Mika has a rather individualistic sense of style, what about his bride-to-be?

Well, she has a fun attitude towards fashion. She is equally comfortable in both Indian and western wear and looks lovely in both.

IMAGE: Don't Mika Singh and Akanksha Puri make a cute pair?

For the finale of Mika Di Vohti, she embraced her ethnic side in an embroidered baby pink lehenga that complemented the singer's black separates.

Akanksha was a wild card entry in the show.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Akanksha Puri/Instagram

IMAGE: She delivered the wow factor in this purple sari, paired with a sequinned blouse, glittery earrings and fancy beaded belt.

IMAGE: Akanksha made an impression in a sporty lilac top, matching skirt and bomber jacket.

IMAGE: Her looks are relatable and easy to pull off.

Here, she styled a pair of black trousers with a matching sports bra and a jacket with a sheer bodice.

Teaming the look with towering black heels, she gave her fans a lesson in power dressing.

IMAGE: That's a cute, casual style to adopt while travelling.

Akanksha wore a khaki jacket over a white dress with a frilled collar.

White sneakers and a Gucci bag completed her look.

IMAGE: She aced the stripes game in a multicoloured, off-the-shoulder dress that she paired with a delightful pair of sparkly heels.

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com