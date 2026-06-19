Memoni Recipes: Khaunsa, Mahi Fish Pulao

The bold, intense Memoni cuisine is known for its full-bodied flavours and robust spices. It belongs to the Memon community that has roots in Sindh and Kutch.

Compared to Bohri and Khoja dishes, the Memoni style is more meat-forward but unpretentious, wholesome.

It is all about heat and pungency which are non-negotiable. Green chillies and red chilly powder are used generously and the food doesn't lean towards sweet accents the way Bohri khana does.

Memoni Biryani, Khichda, Paya are some of the favourites.

Adrika Anand gets in touch with Sherebanu Khety, a Mumbai-based home chef under the brand Big Bite/Home Kitchen for recipes for Memoni Mutton Khauswey or Khausa and special pomfret Mahi Fish Pulao.

A little history about Khauswey: Originally from Burma, where it is called ohn no khao swè, the Memoni version is Khausa. Memon businessmen, who travelled far and wide for trading and were known as India's sailor merchants, probably brought the dish home, where it was adapted and Khausa is their evolved take on Khauswey.

All photographs: Sherebanu Khety for Rediff

Memoni Mutton Khauswey

Serves: 4

Ingredients

For the mutton gravy:

1 kg mutton boneless, cut in small 1-inch cubes

5 tsp oil

4 onions, finely chopped

3 tbsp ginger-garlic-green chilly paste

Water

2-3 tbsp chilly powder

1 tsp haldi or turmeric powder

1 tbsp garam masala powder

2 tbsp brown dhania or coriander powder

2 tbsp jeera or cumin powder

Salt to taste, about 1½ tsp

1 tbsp jeera or cumin seeds

4 black peppercorns

2 dalcheeni or cinnamon stick

4 green elaichi or cardamom

1 bari elaichi black cardamom

For the coconut curry:

400 gm thick yoghurt

800 ml thick coconut milk

6-8 pods garlic, finely chopped

1 tsp haldi or turmeric powder

Salt to taste, about 1 tsp

1 stalk fresh lemongrass, crushed, optional

For the noodles

150 gm spaghetti

1 tsp salt

1 tsp oil

Water

For the garnish

Few tbsp finely chopped spring onions

Few tsp fried finely chopped garlic

1 boiled egg, finely chopped, sprinkled with red chilly powder

Few lemon wedges

4-5 tbsp birasta or crispy fried onions

Handful roughly chopped mint leaves

Chilly flakes

Method

For the mutton or khausa gravy

In a pressure cooker, heat the oil and saute all whole spices for a minute over medium heat.

Then add the finely chopped onions and saute till light brown.

Next add the ginger-garlic-green chilly paste and saute adding 1-2 tbsp water every 2-3 minutes, till the rawness of the paste goes and the onions turn translucent.

Then add the meat and cook over high heat for 2-3 minutes.

Add the dry masalas and salt and saute for another 5-7 minutes.

Add 1½ cups water, close the cooker and pressure cook for 2-3 whistles.

Then add the finely chopped onions and saute till light brown. Next add the ginger-garlic-green chilly paste and saute adding 1-2 tbsp water every 2-3 minutes, till the rawness of the paste goes and the onions turn translucent. Then add the meat and cook over high heat for 2-3 minutes. Add the dry masalas and salt and saute for another 5-7 minutes. Add 1½ cups water, close the cooker and pressure cook for 2-3 whistles. Allow the pressure to release naturally and open up the cooker and see if the meat is done.

It should be a thick gravy and the meat should be soft.

For the coconut curry

Whisk all the ingredients together in a saucepan and bring to a boil over medium heat, whisking continuously.

When the curry thickens and coats the back of the ladle, take off heat.

Cool.

Add the crushed lemongrass.

For the noodles

In a large saucepan, bring 4-5 cups water to boil and add the salt, oil.

Add the spaghetti and let it cook till al dente -- not too soft.

Al dente means 'to the tooth' or pasta that has a bite to it.

Packets of pasta usually have their cooking time listed on them.

To make a pasta al dente, subtract one minute or 1½ minutes from the cooking time given.

Drain into a colander and keep aside.

Assembly

Add the spaghetti to individual bowls.

Then add the mutton gravy over it.

Next add the coconut curry.

Garnish with accompaniments of your choice.

Editor's Note: Adding crushed lemongrass is optional. Authentic Memoni Khausa doesn't have lemongrass.

Instead of spaghetti, hakka noodles is also a good option, but the traditional Memoni version uses spaghetti.

Mahi Fish Pulao

Serves: 4

Ingredients

2 large pomfrets or substitute with rawas (Indian salmon) or surmai (kingfish)

2 tbsp vinegar

11-12 pods garlic

8 green chillies

8 tbsp brown dhania or coriander seeds

6 tbsp jeera or cumin seeds

5 Kashmiri chillies, whole

5 lavang or cloves

5-6 black peppercorns

1 bari elaichi or black cardamom

5-6 green elaichi or cardamom

2 sticks dalcheeni or cinnamon

2 halves of a fresh coconut

6 tbsp oil

2 tbsp ghee

300 gm dahi or yoghurt

Handful chopped fresh green dhania or coriander leaves or cilantro

Juice of ½ a lime

Water

For the Mahi Pulao

2 cups basmati rice, soaked for an hour

3 cups water

1½ salt

1 tbsp oil

1 tbsp ghee

Few curry leaves

1 tsp jeera or cumin seeds

2 lavang or cloves

3 black peppercorns

2 green elaichi or cardamom

1 bari elaichi or black cardamom

1 stick dalcheeni or cinnamon

1 tbsp green chilly-garlic paste

1 tsp brown dhania or coriander powder

½ tsp haldi or turmeric powder

1 tsp chilly powder

2 tbsp coarsely ground garam masala, kept aside while preparing the fish

1 small bundle spring onion, finely chopped

4-5 tbsp fresh grated coconut

Green chutney mixed with yoghurt.

Method

Clean, cut and wash the pomfret and place in ice cold water with 2 tbsp vinegar and keep aside.

This keeps the fish fresh.

Take the fish out of the water, once ready to cook.

This keeps the fish fresh. Take the fish out of the water, once ready to cook. Grind the garlic, green chillies into a paste.

Keep aside.

Keep aside. Dry roast whole the garam masala spices and grind coarsely.

Keep aside.

Keep aside. Grate ½ of the coconut and keep aside for the rice.

Use the other ½ to make a thick coconut milk with very little water and keep aside (readymade coconut milk will also work)

Use the other ½ to make a thick coconut milk with very little water and keep aside (readymade coconut milk will also work) Whisk the yoghurt and keep aside.

In a large saucepan or a kadhai, heat 6 tbsp oil and 2 tbsp pure ghee over medium heat.

Add the 7-8 curry leaves, and then the garlic-green chilly paste and fry for 2 minutes.

Add 1 tsp water and fry again and do this 2-3 times till the rawness of the paste goes.

Reserve 2 tbsp of the ground garam masala for the Mahi Pulao and add in the rest.

Add the remaining dry spices, mix well and fry over low heat for 2 minutes more adding a little water 2-3 times.

Fry till the paste separates from the oil but the masalas should not get burnt.

Now add the whisked yoghurt and fry, stirring continuously.

If it becomes too dry add some water, around 2 tbsp, and the salt.

Add the grated coconut, some of the coriander leaves and keep frying, stirring continuously.

Next add the coconut milk and let it simmer over low heat for 5 minutes.

Add in the fish pieces, placing them separately in the gravy so they do not overlap.

Cook for 5 minutes on one side and carefully turn the fish pieces over and cook the pieces on the other side for a further 5 minutes until evenly done.

Add the 7-8 curry leaves, and then the garlic-green chilly paste and fry for 2 minutes. Add 1 tsp water and fry again and do this 2-3 times till the rawness of the paste goes. Reserve 2 tbsp of the ground garam masala for the Mahi Pulao and add in the rest. Add the remaining dry spices, mix well and fry over low heat for 2 minutes more adding a little water 2-3 times. Fry till the paste separates from the oil but the masalas should not get burnt. Now add the whisked yoghurt and fry, stirring continuously. If it becomes too dry add some water, around 2 tbsp, and the salt. Add the grated coconut, some of the coriander leaves and keep frying, stirring continuously. Next add the coconut milk and let it simmer over low heat for 5 minutes. Add in the fish pieces, placing them separately in the gravy so they do not overlap. Cook for 5 minutes on one side and carefully turn the fish pieces over and cook the pieces on the other side for a further 5 minutes until evenly done. Add the juice of ½ a lime and the remaining chopped coriander leaves.

If the fish is cooked through, take off heat immediately.

Avoid overcooking, as the fish will become dry and lose its texture.

For the Mahi Pulao

In a large saucepan, heat the oil and the ghee over medium heat.

Add in the curry leaves, jeera, whole garam masala, green chilly-garlic paste and fry well.

Next mix in the coriander powder, haldi, chilly powder, the 2 tbsp coarsely ground garam masala kept aside while preparing fish.

Add in the curry leaves, jeera, whole garam masala, green chilly-garlic paste and fry well. Next mix in the coriander powder, haldi, chilly powder, the 2 tbsp coarsely ground garam masala kept aside while preparing fish. Add the soaked basmati rice to the masalas and saute well.

Pour in the water, salt and cook until the water evaporates and the mixture dries up.

Place on dum and cook over low heat till the rice is fully cooked.

Pour in the water, salt and cook until the water evaporates and the mixture dries up. Place on dum and cook over low heat till the rice is fully cooked. Before serving, sprinkle the grated coconut, remaining coriander leaves (left from making the fish), spring onions on top.

Serve with the green coconut chutney mixed with yoghurt.

Editor's Note: For a recipe for green chutney use Lahu Kapudskar's Dhania Chutney.