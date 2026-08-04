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Meghna Kaur, Akanksha Choudhary Ace Date Night Looks

By RISHIKA SHAH August 04, 2026 14:21 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Forget little black dresses for a second… when it comes to date nights, nothing makes a statement quite like red.

It's bold, confident, romantic and impossible to ignore.

Whether you're planning a candlelit dinner, rooftop cocktails or a glamorous evening out, these celebrity-approved red dresses prove that wearing the colour of love is always a good idea.

Akanksha Choudhary

Akanksha Choudhary

IMAGE: If your date deserves a dramatic entrance, this is the dress. The shimmering beadwork, sculpted silhouette and thigh-high slit guarantee you'll be turning heads before you've even said hello. Photograph: Kind courtesy Akanksha Choudhary/Instagram

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday

IMAGE: A sweetheart neckline and a twirl-worthy A-line skirt? This is the kind of dress that belongs in a classic rom-com, complete with flowers, dessert and an unforgettable first dance. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani

IMAGE: Who says romantic has to mean soft? The sleek high neckline, sculptural hips and daring slit give this fiery red gown just the right amount of attitude. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Farrhana Bhatt

Farrhana Bhatt

IMAGE: Off-the-shoulder, ruched and effortlessly elegant, this ruby-red gown is made for long dinners that somehow turn into midnight walks. Photograph: Kind courtesy Farrhana Bhatt/Instagram

Radhika Seth

Radhika Seth

IMAGE: This sequinned mini doesn't believe in quiet evenings. If your date involves cocktails, music and a dance floor, consider your outfit sorted. Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Seth/Instagram

Meghna Kaur

Meghna Kaur

IMAGE: Glossy faux leather, a corset-inspired bodice and a thigh-high slit... Equal parts bold and glamorous, this look isn't for blending into the background. Photograph: Kind courtesy Meghna Kaur/Instagram

Ayesha Khan

Ayesha Khan

IMAGE: Some dresses don't need gimmicks to make an impact. With its timeless silhouette and flowing skirt, this one feels like it was made for love stories that deserve their own movie soundtrack. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ayesha Khan/Instagram

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

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Akanksha ChoudharyMeghna KaurAnanya PandayKiara AdvaniFarrhana Bhatt

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