Meghna Kaur, Akanksha Choudhary Ace Date Night Looks

Forget little black dresses for a second… when it comes to date nights, nothing makes a statement quite like red.
It's bold, confident, romantic and impossible to ignore.
Whether you're planning a candlelit dinner, rooftop cocktails or a glamorous evening out, these celebrity-approved red dresses prove that wearing the colour of love is always a good idea.
IMAGE: If your date deserves a dramatic entrance, this is the dress. The shimmering beadwork, sculpted silhouette and thigh-high slit guarantee you'll be turning heads before you've even said hello. Photograph: Kind courtesy Akanksha Choudhary/Instagram
Ananya Panday
IMAGE: A sweetheart neckline
and a twirl-worthy A-line skirt? This is the kind of dress that belongs in a classic rom-com, complete with flowers, dessert and an unforgettable first dance. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram
IMAGE: Who says romantic has to mean soft? The sleek high neckline, sculptural hips and daring slit give this fiery red gown just the right amount of attitude. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram
Farrhana Bhatt
IMAGE: Off-the-shoulder, ruched and effortlessly elegant, this ruby-red gown is made for long dinners that somehow turn into midnight walks. Photograph: Kind courtesy Farrhana Bhatt/Instagram
Radhika Seth
IMAGE: This sequinned mini doesn't believe in quiet evenings. If your date involves cocktails, music and a dance floor, consider your outfit sorted. Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Seth/Instagram
Meghna Kaur
IMAGE: Glossy faux leather, a corset-inspired bodice and a thigh-high slit... Equal parts bold and glamorous, this look isn't for blending into the background. Photograph: Kind courtesy Meghna Kaur/Instagram
Ayesha Khan
IMAGE: Some dresses don't need gimmicks to make an impact. With its timeless silhouette and flowing skirt, this one feels like it was made for love stories that deserve their own movie soundtrack. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ayesha Khan/Instagram
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff