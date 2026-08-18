Meet Acer's Predator Gaming Laptop

Slim, powerful and built for serious gaming, Acer's Predator Helios Neo 16S AI packs high-end hardware into a remarkably sleek chassis.

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S AI has OLED display, RTX 5070, AI features and specs at Rs 262,990

All photographs: Kind courtesy Acer

1. Price: Rs 262,990

In India, the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S AI carries a price tag of Rs 262,990 while the Predator Helios Neo 16 AI is available from Rs 282,990.

The standard Predator Helios Neo 16 is priced at Rs 242,990. Buyers can also benefit from cashback of up to Rs 10,000 across the new Predator range.

2. Display: 16-inch OLED WQXGA Panel

The notebook features a 16-inch OLED WQXGA panel with a 165 Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. It is VESA DisplayHDR True Black 1000 certified and Calman Verified for colour accuracy, while Nvidia G-Sync support helps deliver smoother visuals.

3. Processor: Intel Core Ultra 9 386H

At its core, the slim metal laptop owns an Intel Core Ultra 9 386H processor paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU.

4. Design: 18.9 mm

Measuring around 18.9 mm in thickness, the laptop combines a sleek profile with powerful hardware.

5. Cooling System: 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D Fans

Acer's advanced cooling setup combines 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D fans with liquid metal thermal grease and an optimised airflow system.

6. Other Features: Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E

The laptop features Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E, Killer DoubleShot Pro and Killer Ethernet E3100G, offering fast and dependable connectivity with reduced latency.

7. Quick Gaming Controls: Acer My Key

Two dedicated shortcut keys provide quick access to PredatorSense and Acer My Key. Users can modify thermal settings, personalise the keyboard illumination and tweak system functions on the fly, without having to leave the game.