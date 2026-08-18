Home  » Get Ahead » Meet Acer's Predator Gaming Laptop

Meet Acer's Predator Gaming Laptop

By REDIFF GADGETS August 18, 2026 10:24 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Slim, powerful and built for serious gaming, Acer's Predator Helios Neo 16S AI packs high-end hardware into a remarkably sleek chassis.

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S AI has OLED display, RTX 5070, AI features and specs at Rs 262,990

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16s

All photographs: Kind courtesy Acer

1. Price: Rs 262,990

In India, the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S AI carries a price tag of Rs 262,990 while the Predator Helios Neo 16 AI is available from Rs 282,990.

The standard Predator Helios Neo 16 is priced at Rs 242,990. Buyers can also benefit from cashback of up to Rs 10,000 across the new Predator range.

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16s

2. Display: 16-inch OLED WQXGA Panel

The notebook features a 16-inch OLED WQXGA panel with a 165 Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. It is VESA DisplayHDR True Black 1000 certified and Calman Verified for colour accuracy, while Nvidia G-Sync support helps deliver smoother visuals.

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16s

3. Processor: Intel Core Ultra 9 386H

At its core, the slim metal laptop owns an Intel Core Ultra 9 386H processor paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU.

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16s

4. Design: 18.9 mm

Measuring around 18.9 mm in thickness, the laptop combines a sleek profile with powerful hardware.

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16s

5. Cooling System: 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D Fans

Acer's advanced cooling setup combines 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D fans with liquid metal thermal grease and an optimised airflow system.

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16s

6. Other Features: Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E

The laptop features Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E, Killer DoubleShot Pro and Killer Ethernet E3100G, offering fast and dependable connectivity with reduced latency.

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16s

7. Quick Gaming Controls: Acer My Key

Two dedicated shortcut keys provide quick access to PredatorSense and Acer My Key. Users can modify thermal settings, personalise the keyboard illumination and tweak system functions on the fly, without having to leave the game.

More News Coverage

Rediff TechAcer Predator Helios Neo 16S AIRediff Gadgets

More From Rediff

Applying For US Student Visa? Avoid These 9 Mistakes

Applying For US Student Visa? Avoid These 9 Mistakes
Ruhaanika Dhawan Is Serving...

Ruhaanika Dhawan Is Serving...
'Daughter Can't Cope With Her Mother-In-Law'

'Daughter Can't Cope With Her Mother-In-Law'

Related Stories

What Does The New Vivo S2 Offer?

What Does The New Vivo S2 Offer?

Web Stories

Meet Acer's Predator Gaming Laptop

Meet Acer's Predator Gaming Laptop
Poco M8 Power Is Built To Last Till 2030

Poco M8 Power Is Built To Last Till 2030
Nag Panchami: The Good Guys & Bad Guys Among Snakes

Nag Panchami: The Good Guys & Bad Guys Among Snakes