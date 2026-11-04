Medical Education Abroad: New Risks For Indian Students

Indian students pursuing medical degrees in Georgia face uncertainty over their eligibility to practise in India following a recent clarification by the National Medical Commission on the country's junior doctor status.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tessy Agbonome/Pexels.com

Indian students aspiring to pursue medical education abroad are increasingly exploring destinations beyond traditional markets, with Central Asian countries gaining traction as geopolitical disruptions, affordability concerns, and uncertainty over foreign medical qualifications reshape their choices.

The Russia-Ukraine war, regulatory concerns in countries such as Georgia and Uzbekistan, and the rising cost of medical education have prompted students to reassess overseas options, according to education consultants.

"The Russia-Ukraine war has had a domino effect on MBBS enrolment trends, with the market becoming wider for students," a Delhi-based foreign education consultant said.

The conflict disrupted fresh enrolments in Ukraine, which hosted an estimated 18,000 to 20,000 Indian medical students before the war.

"As a result, hundreds of students from Ukraine took transfers to countries like Georgia and Uzbekistan," said Anuj Goyal, a foreign education consultant.

Georgia is estimated to have 20,000 to 25,000 Indian students pursuing undergraduate medical degrees, while Uzbekistan has roughly 16,000, according to industry estimates.

However, students in some of these destinations now face questions over whether their qualifications will meet India's licensing requirements, adding to the uncertainty surrounding overseas medical education.

Key Points Indian students are increasingly exploring Central Asian countries for MBBS degrees amid geopolitical disruptions and rising medical education costs.

Georgia has an estimated 20,000-25,000 Indian medical students, while Uzbekistan has roughly 16,000.

The NMC has clarified that Georgia's junior doctor status must legally permit medical practice at the required level to satisfy India's FMGL Regulations.

Medical education in Central Asian countries can cost between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 30 lakh, compared with Rs 80 lakh to Rs 1 crore at private Indian medical colleges.

The Georgia Degree-To-Practice Gap

Indian students pursuing medical degrees in Georgia face uncertainty over their eligibility to practise in India following a recent clarification by the National Medical Commission (NMC) on the country's junior doctor status.

In its September 24, response to a student grievance, the NMC clarified that junior doctor status in Georgia would satisfy Regulation 4(b) of the Foreign Medical Graduate Licentiate (FMGL) Regulations, 2021, only if it legally permits medical practice at the level required under the rules.

Under Regulation 4(b), a foreign medical graduate must possess a licence to practise medicine in the country where the degree was obtained, on a par with the licence granted to that country's citizens.

Goyal said that while Georgia permits medical graduates to work as junior doctors after completing their UG degree, this status does not necessarily confer the right to practise independently.

'Therefore, junior doctor status would be sufficient only if it legally permits practice at the required level,' the NMC response observed.

'If independent medical practice in Georgia is permitted only after completing postgraduate certification then the junior doctor status alone would not satisfy Regulation 4(b),' the NMC added.

According to Goyal, the pathway to independent medical practice in Georgia requires additional postgraduate qualifications, including a qualification examination and residency.

These requirements also involve Georgian-language proficiency, raising questions about how the pathway aligns with the FMGL Regulations, which require foreign medical courses to be taught in English.

The clarification has also brought the role of overseas education consultants under scrutiny.

A Surat-based entrepreneur whose daughter is a second-year medical student alleged that some consultants, in collusion with Georgian colleges, were misinterpreting the rules and misleading students about their eligibility to practise in India.

She said agents were telling students that junior doctor status during or after the UG medical programme, known as an MD in Georgia, would make them eligible to appear for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination in India and practise in the country.

"Since Georgian public universities have stopped fresh enrolment of international students, many are now working with private medical colleges on a commission basis," said Suyash (name changed), a Jabalpur-based medical aspirant.

Goyal said the first cohort of students admitted after the 2021 FMGL Regulations came into effect would return in 2027, raising concerns over whether they would meet the requirements for registration in India.

"The students will learn the reality once they are back after the course. The NMC and the Indian embassy should issue a proper advisory to save the future of thousands of students aspiring to do MBBS from Georgia," he said.

Cheaper Degrees, Costlier Questions

Even as licensing concerns complicate choices in some destinations, affordability continues to draw Indian medical aspirants overseas.

More than 2.2 million students appear for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (UG) annually, while India has around 130,000 undergraduate medical seats, according to the 2026 seat matrix.

"Only around 63,700 seats are in government medical colleges, where fees are substantially lower than in private and deemed universities," a resident doctor at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, told Business Standard.

Private medical education can cost between Rs 80 lakh and Rs 1 crore, putting it beyond the reach of many middle-class households.

"As a result, Central Asian countries have subsequently gained popularity, with programmes costing between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 30 lakh," the doctor added.

Lovish Rawal, a founding member of overseas education financing platform GradRight, said Russia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan were emerging as prominent destinations for Indian students seeking comparatively affordable medical education.

"Russia attracts an estimated 10,000 to 12,000 Indian medical students annually, while Kyrgyzstan receives around 4,000 enrolments," he added, citing third-party estimates.

Beyond these markets, Bangladesh and Nepal remain established destinations, while Armenia and Tajikistan are among the other countries attracting attention.

However, consultants cautioned that students must assess not just tuition fees but also clinical exposure, course duration, internship arrangements, language requirements, and eligibility for medical registration.

NMC Rules For Foreign Medical Graduates

Regulatory concerns are not confined to Georgia.

In 2024 and 2026, the NMC issued alerts concerning private medical colleges in Uzbekistan and Belize over compliance with the FMGL Regulations, including recognition status, course structure, and eligibility conditions.

A consultant quoted earlier pointed out that the NMC does not publish an approved list of foreign medical universities, leaving candidates responsible for checking whether prospective institutions meet India's eligibility conditions.

Why Central Asia Attracts Indian Students

Amit Upadhyay, regional director for South Asia at Occupational English Test, said students need to assess overseas medical education across the entire professional journey, including qualification recognition, clinical training, licensing, and registration requirements.

MBBS Abroad: Licensing And Registration Risks

For students and families, the challenge is no longer simply finding a lower-cost medical degree abroad, but ensuring that the qualification provides a compliant pathway to medical practice after graduation.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff