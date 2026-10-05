Medha Shankr, Apoorva Mukhija's Sultry Secret

Sometimes, all an outfit needs is one very well-placed slit.

The thigh-high slit has a way of turning even the most classic silhouette into an instant fashion moment, adding just the right amount of hotness, movement and skin.

This season, celebrities are taking the trend far beyond the usual red-carpet gown. These looks prove that a little leg can go a very long way.

Apoorva Mukhija



The deep midnight-blue drape is covered in shimmering sequins and intricate beadwork, while the sweetheart corset adds a contemporary edge.

But the real showstopper is the thigh-high slit, which gives the otherwise elegant silhouette a daring finish.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Apoorva Mukhija/Instagram IMAGE: A traditional sari gets a seriously sultry makeover on Digital Content Creator Apoorva Mukhija The deep midnight-blue drape is covered in shimmering sequins and intricate beadwork, while the sweetheart corset adds a contemporary edge.But the real showstopper is the thigh-high slit, which gives the otherwise elegant silhouette a daring finish.

Radhika Seth

IMAGE: Radhika Seth takes the slit trend somewhere decidedly more bohemian in a macrame fringe gown.

The corset gives way to layers of golden fringe that cascade down the body, while a bold thigh-high slit breaks through the texture for plenty of movement.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Seth/Instagram

Vedika Pinto





The one-shoulder bodice, metallic pearl embellishments and sweeping indigo silhouette are already OTT but the thigh-high slit adds that final flash of skin and makes the look even more striking.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vedika Pinto/Instagram IMAGE: Who said denim can't do red carpet? Vedika Pinto 's denim gown turns the everyday fabric into full-blown eveningwear.The one-shoulder bodice, metallic pearl embellishments and sweeping indigo silhouette are already OTT but the thigh-high slit adds that final flash of skin and makes the look even more striking.

Medha Shankr

IMAGE: Medha Shankr brings an ethereal quality to the trend in a sheer gown covered in vibrant 3D floral embroidery.

Magenta, violet and green blooms trail across the figure-hugging silhouette, while the asymmetric one-shoulder neckline adds to the glam.

A thigh-high slit cuts through the floor-length skirt, giving all that romance a sultry edge.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Medha Shankr/Instagram

Malvika Sitlani

IMAGE: Influencer Malvika Sitlani proves that the sari can be just as daring as a gown in a metallic lehenga sari.

The shimmering geometric bustier and pre-draped silhouette are covered in wave-patterned beadwork, while the engineered drape opens into a thigh-high slit. It's traditional Indian dressing with a seriously modern attitude.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malvika Sitlani/Instagram

Alaya F

IMAGE: Alaya F turns up the chaos in an embroidered black gown.

The strapless silhouette is softened by delicate Parsi Gara-inspired flowers in pastel pink, lavender and blue, creating a beautiful contrast against the dark base.

A thigh-high slit framed by floral borders adds the perfect dose of danger to the romantic look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

Anjini Dhawan

IMAGE: Anjini Dhawan brings a lovely touch to the sultry-slit trend in a vibrant organza co-ord.

The heavily embellished strapless corset is paired with a sheer, fluid skirt covered in colourful floral details.

Its thigh-high slit cuts through the romantic silhouette, proving that pretty and provocative can happily coexist in one outfit.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anjini Dhawan/Instagram

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff