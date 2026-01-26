HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Medha, Shraddha's Simple Republic Day Style Tips

Medha, Shraddha's Simple Republic Day Style Tips

By RISHIKA SHAH
January 26, 2026 11:14 IST

Republic Day 2026 is the perfect excuse to dress up for your country and your feed.

From flag-hoisting selfies to family brunch pictures and aesthetic Instagram stories, January 26 has become one of those days when everyone wants to look a little extra nice without going over the top. The good news is, you don’t need heavy silks or stiff suits to get it right.

This year, keep things simple, rooted and stylish all at once with breezy kurtas, soft saris, simple salwars and just the right amount of jewellery. Here’s how to keep your Republic Day look effortless yet Insta-worthy.

Medha Rana

IMAGE: Medha Rana’s white kurta and green Kashmiri work is peak Republic Day energy. It’s super desi and incredibly easy to pull off. Just throw on oxidized jhumkas and a tiny black bindi and you’re all set. Photograph: Kind courtesy Medha Rana/Instagram

 

Shreya Chaudhary

IMAGE: Shreya Chaudhary keeps it clean and elegant in a white salwar set sprinkled with tiny blue flowers. The trick here is going big on earrings so the minimal outfit still feels special. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shreya Chaudhary/Instagram

 

Mira Kapoor

IMAGE: Mira Kapoor’s off-white kurta set with yellow embroidery is soft, festive and perfect for Republic Day celebrations. Pair it with juttis and statement studs to complete the look. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mira Kapoor/Instagram

 

Shraddha Kapoor

IMAGE: Shraddha Kapoor’s orange Anarkali with bell sleeves and a sheer dupatta is tailor-made for Republic Day especially if you want to stick to the tricolour theme. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

 

Pratibha Ranta

IMAGE: Pratibha Ranta’s maroon salwar set proves you don’t need bright colours to stand out. The crushed dupatta adds texture, while the simple black bindi pulls the whole look together. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pratibha Ranta/Instagram

 

Aditi Rao Hydari

IMAGE: Aditi Rao Hydari’s peacock green Jaipuri kurta set with balloon sleeves feels festive without being flashy. Add jhumkas and juttis and you’ve got a look that works from the morning flag hoisting to afternoon lunch with friends. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

 

Srinidhi Shetty

IMAGE: When in doubt, follow Srinidhi Shetty’s lead and pick a cotton sari. Her pista green drape with just a dainty necklace and studs is understated, elegant and perfect for Republic Day at home or out. Photograph: Kind courtesy Srinidhi Shetty/Instagram

