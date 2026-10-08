MBA Or MTech: Which Is Better?

'In India, an MBA from a top college would have better opportunities as compared to an MTech from top colleges,' says rediffGURU Patrick Dsouza.

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What is the best career path to choose after graduation?

Should you pursue a postgraduate degree or gain some work experience first?

Between MTech and MBA, which one is better for your future?

rediffGURU Patrick Dsouza is the founder of Patrick100.

Along with his wife, Rochelle, he trains students for competitive management entrance exams such as the Common Admission Test, the Xavier Aptitude Test, Common Management Admission Test and the Common Entrance Test.

He also counsels students and parents about how to pick the right MBA course.

In this advisory, he guides them on how to make an informed career decision.

You can post your CAT and MBA-related questions for rediffGURU Patrick Dsouza HERE.

Anonymous: My son is 22, BTech (bachelor of technology) in CSE (computer science and engineering) from the IIIT (Indian Institute of Information Technology).

My CGPA (cumulative grade point average) is 6.92. He has valid scores for GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) and CAT (Common Admission Test) but they are not sufficient for the major 5 IITs (Indian Institutes of Technology) or IIMs (Indian Institutes of Management). He wishes to repeat.

Should he study MTech (master of technology) or MBA (master of business administration)?

What are the job prospects after two years? Or should he take up a job with his BTech degree?

As of now, take up a job with a BTech degree and prepare for the exams along with the job.

Whether to do an MBA or MTech mainly depends on interest.

As far as career prospects are concerned, in India, an MBA from a top college would have better opportunities as compared to an MTech from top colleges.

Anonymous: My daughter is pursuing BTech in CS (computer science), final year.

She is interested in further studies; the options we see are MTech and MBA.

Can you guide us on which is the better option and what points should be considered for making the decision?

How is placement for BTech versus MBAs?

Whether to do an MBA or MTech mainly depends on your daughter's interest.

As far as career prospects are concerned, in India, an MBA from a top college would have better opportunities as compared to an MTech from top colleges.

India, unfortunately, does not have great research options, so the scope of MTech is limited unless you do it from a top college.

Soniya Goswami: I am working as a senior office assistant and I want to move into an HR (human resources) career.

I have a BA (bachelor of arts) and MA (master of arts) in sociology and JBT (junior basic teacher).

I have some experience in HR/admin activities such as attendance, manpower records, joining records, leave records, security and employee-related work.

I want to know: Can my current experience help me get an HR assistant or HR operations job?

What skills, certifications or courses should I learn first to move into HR? Is an MBA in HR necessary for my career growth?

An MBA in HR will help if you want growth.

If you have more than three years of work experience, you can try for an executive MBA at XLRI (Xavier School of Management). It is called PGDM-GM (post graduate diploma in management-general management) and is an 18-month full-time course.

If you do not have the resources to do a full-time MBA, then look out for an HR job and simultaneously do an online MBA.

You can post your CAT and MBA-related questions for rediffGURU Patrick Dsouza HERE.

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