MBA Or MCA: Which Is Better For Your Career?

Whether to choose MBA or MCA will depend on your interest and aptitude, says rediffGURU Patrick Dsouza.

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Choosing the right course after graduation can have a significant impact on your career opportunities and earning potential.

Should you consider specialised fields like actuarial science and quantitative finance?

Between an MBA and MCA, which is a better choice?

rediffGURU Patrick Dsouza is the founder of Patrick100.

Along with his wife, Rochelle, he trains students for competitive management entrance exams such as the Common Admission Test, the Xavier Aptitude Test, Common Management Admission Test and the Common Entrance Test.

He also counsels students and parents about how to pick the right MBA course.

In this advisory, he guides them on how to make an informed career decision.

You can post your CAT and MBA-related questions for rediffGURU Patrick Dsouza HERE

Kapil: My daughter is in the third year of Integrated MSc in mathematics and computing.

She is interested in quantitative finance and actuarial sciences.

Suggest some colleges in India for further studies in these areas and create a study path.

Also, tell me about the scope of these two fields in India and abroad.

Actuarial Science is a correspondence course, like CA, CS, etc.

She has to register for the exams and write those exams.

She can join classes to prepare for these exams. Or simultaneously start working while pursuing the course, preferably in a relevant field.

Jitendra: Sir, can you suggest good colleges for MCA in the NCR, in priority order?

Secondly, please suggest whether, after BCA, one should do an MBA or MCA for better placement and prospects.

Whether to choose MBA or MCA will depend on your interest and aptitude.

About placements and future prospects, it will depend on which college you get into.

Top MBA colleges will have much better placements than any MCA colleges.

Similarly, the top-ranked MCA colleges will have better placements than lower-rung MBA colleges.

Anonymous: I am pursuing BAF at a reputed college and am currently in the third year.

Please suggest my next action plan to get a decent salary.

I am being advised to do CFA or MBA, which I find many of my peers are pursuing.

An MBA from a good college or CFA are good options for getting a high salary.

If you are interested in courses like actuarial science (statistics), you can look at those options.

As a matter of fact, you can do both simultaneously -- prepare for entrance exams as well as prepare for CFA.

You can make the final decision based on your time and availability.

You can post your CAT and MBA-related questions for rediffGURU Patrick Dsouza HERE

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