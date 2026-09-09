'Married For 15 Years, Now We Don't Have Sex'

rediffGURU Anu Krishna recommends being patient and consulting with a professional to help rebuild intimacy and strengthen communication in the marriage.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

In a marriage, the lack of intimacy can create emotional and physical distance.

According to rediffGURU Anu Krishna, mind coach and co-founder of Unfear Changemakers, "There are phases in life where intimacy dips. Like, after the birth of a child, loss of a job or a near and dear one, financial instability."

You can post your marriage and relationship-related question for rediffGURU Anu Krishna HERE

Anonymous: Hello Anu, my wife and I have hardly been having sex.

We have no intimacy or connection now.

We have been married for 15 years and it is now a marriage with zero sex.

I don't know what to do about it.

We don't even talk about why we have such a low sex drive. What can be done?

There are phases in life where intimacy dips. Like, after the birth of a child, loss of a job or a near and dear one, financial instability.

All these can bring a time when intimacy will be the last thing on your minds as you have other emotional situations to face and be in.

Be patient.

If you don't, or hesitate to, talk about an issue that is bothering you both, then don't you think that it's time for someone neutral to help you break the ice about it?

Obviously, it is best that a couple has a good channel of communication and discusses anything and everything.

But if there's a lot of hesitation, kindly seek the help of a professional to help you both about this.

Try and sit down to talk about these things.

To start a conversation, start spending a lot of time together to bring back the love that is hiding somewhere; that will make these kinds of chats easier.

You can post your marriage and relationship-related question for rediffGURU Anu Krishna HERE

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