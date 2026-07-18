Manish Malhotra Surprised Shabana Azmi At Paris With...

The Mijwan Welfare Society, founded by legendary Urdu poet Kaifi Azmi, which works for the empowerment of women and the girl child, was thrilled to announce that the exquisite chikankari craftsmanship of its women artisans was showcased at Paris Haute Couture Week Fall/Winter 2026 as part of Manish Malhotra's collection, Maa.

The couture piece, hand-embroidered by the women of Mijwan, was presented during Manish Malhotra's Paris Haute Couture Week debut -- a moment of immense pride for Mijwan and its artisans.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Shabana Azmi, chairperson of the Mijwan Welfare Society, says, "We are deeply grateful to Manish Malhotra for his unwavering faith in the talent of Mijwan's women artisans.

"That he chose to showcase their chikankari work during his Paris Haute Couture Week debut is both an honour and a powerful endorsement of their extraordinary craftsmanship.

"We thank him for taking the artistry of Mijwan from a small village in Uttar Pradesh to one of the world's most prestigious fashion platforms. This recognition is a celebration of Indian craftsmanship, the timeless beauty of chikankari and the remarkable women whose skill continues to earn global acclaim."

Interestingly, Manish Malhotra hadn't let Shabana know of his Paris plans for the Mijwan fabric.

"I knew Manish was working on his Paris collection but he did not let me know that Mijwan's work was going to feature in it!

"When he quietly just sent me the photo, I did a somersault! I can't wait for him to return so we can celebrate!

"Bold, innovative, almost audacious!

"This collection puts India firmly on the international scene.

"Wait for our Mijwan Fashion Show by Manish Malhotra on September 14. Mijwan and Manish were amongst the first who put our artisans on the ramp so audiences would get to see the craft. Now it's become almost mandatory."