Manish Malhotra Does India Proud Again!

Manish Malhotra made his much-awaited debut at Paris Haute Couture Week with his Autumn/Winter 2026 collection, Maa, presented at the historic Pavillon Cambon.

The deeply personal collection was inspired by his late mother, Sudarshan Malhotra, and celebrated the bond between a mother and her child through the language of couture.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra

The collection blended the precision of French haute couture with India's rich artisanal traditions.

Luxurious velvets, silks and brocades were brought to life with intricate zardozi, resham embroidery, sequins, pearls and gemstones, highlighting the craftsmanship that has defined Manish's work for decades.

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Among those attending the presentation was Isha Ambani, who sat front row alongside Anna Wintour.

For the occasion, she wore a handcrafted gold couture creation by Manish Malhotra, styled with heirloom jewellery from her mother, Nita Ambani.

The look portrayed the show's central theme of legacy, heritage and generational craftsmanship.

In his show notes, the designer shared that his mother's passing in March this year transformed memories into reflections and those reflections into creation.

He also revealed that the colours woven through the collection were inspired by the saris she wore, making Maa a heartfelt tribute to her life and influence.

With Maa, Malhotra joined a select group of Indian designers to present on the official Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode calendar, bringing Indian karigari to one of fashion's most prestigious stages.

Here are some more images from the show: