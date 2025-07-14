Mahima Makwana's Playful Spin On Fashion

Mahima Makwana is a fresh faced beauty who can churn out movie characters as effectively as her ultra-mod fashion avatars.

Whether it's classic Indian silhouettes or edgy streetwear, she always brings a thoughtful touch to every outfit she chooses.

Her style is rooted in versatility -- elegant when it needs to be, playful when it wants to be.

This cutesy actress was last seen in Papon's romantic music video Tere Ho Jaaye.

IMAGE: Mahima brings a comfy chic vibe with this breezy silhouette featuring a yellow top and olive-green cargo pants. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Mahima Makwana/Instagram

IMAGE: Mysterious hues and classic old Hollywood glam -- she knows how to own up the frame with a black outfit, wine nails and a burgundy pout.

IMAGE: Understated elegance with just the right hint of citrus punch -- Mahima keeps it polished and poised in this orange dress.

IMAGE: Soft curls, strong eyes -- the look is all about the right styling.

IMAGE: Coquette core bows and little flirty pink -- she balances classic style with attitude and charm.

IMAGE: A touch of earthy palette, a dash of bold -- Mahima makes statement dressing feel personal.

IMAGE: Embracing grace in motion -- she owns this dreamy pastel striped look with quiet confidence.