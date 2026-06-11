Maa Behen Recipe: Kadaknath Chicken Masala

Biryanis, kormas and even Chettinad Chicken are commonly made using the Kadknath chicken or the large, black chicken or Kali Masi, as it is popularly called, said to be rich in iron.

Gourmands relish its rarity and taste. It is priced rather high for this reason and hard to find in the market.

Clearly, they are not the only ones attaching importance. In Netflix's new black comedy, Maa Behen, Madhuri Dixit offers to cook the black delicacy while bragging about her culinary skills.

A favourite in tribal Madhya Pradesh, Kadaknath was awarded the Geographical Indication tag under the name Jhabua Kadaknath Black Chicken Meat and this breed has successfully journeyed from forests to farms and now to restaurant tables and most recently to television screens.

It's not only the plumage, but the meat that is entirely black, making it visually arresting to meat lovers.

Once found only in the forests of Kathiwada, Para, Jhabua, and Alirajpur, Kadaknath chicken was first domesticated by the indigenous Bhil and Bhilala tribes. Over generations, the bird has inextricably become a part of their life, acquiring an important place in local customs, rituals, and traditions.

Adrika Anand tracks down a recipe for the rare dish. Chef Ashwin Limaye of Pravasa Hotels, Indore, offers his preparation: Indore Special Kadaknath Chicken Masala.

Photograph: Chef Ashwin Limaye for Rediff

Indore Special Kadaknath Chicken Masala

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

1 kg kadaknath chicken, cleaned

3 large onions, finely sliced

3 tomatoes, pureed

2 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

3 tbsp mustard oil or ghee

2 tej patta or bay leaves

1 tsp jeera or cumin seeds

2 bari elaichi or black cardamom

4 green elaichi or cardamom

1-inch piece dalcheeni or cinnamon

5 laung or cloves

2 tsp red chilly powder

1 tsp haldi or turmeric powder

2 tsp dhania or coriander powder

1 tsp jeera or cumin powder

1 tsp black pepper powder

1 tsp garam masala powder

Salt to taste, about 2 tsp

1½ to 2 cups hot water

Optional Indore touch:

1 tbsp roasted besan or chickpea/gram flour

1 tsp crushed sonf or fennel seeds

Handful fresh green dhania or coriander leaves

Method