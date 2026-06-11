Maa Behen Recipe: Kadaknath Chicken Masala

Biryanis, kormas and even Chettinad Chicken are commonly made using the Kadknath chicken or the large, black chicken or Kali Masi, as it is popularly called, said to be rich in iron.
Gourmands relish its rarity and taste. It is priced rather high for this reason and hard to find in the market.
Clearly, they are not the only ones attaching importance. In Netflix's new black comedy, Maa Behen, Madhuri Dixit offers to cook the black delicacy while bragging about her culinary skills.
A favourite in tribal Madhya Pradesh, Kadaknath was awarded the Geographical Indication tag under the name Jhabua Kadaknath Black Chicken Meat and this breed has successfully journeyed from forests to farms and now to restaurant tables and most recently to television screens.
It's not only the plumage, but the meat that is entirely black, making it visually arresting to meat lovers.
Once found only in the forests of Kathiwada, Para, Jhabua, and Alirajpur, Kadaknath chicken was first domesticated by the indigenous Bhil and Bhilala tribes. Over generations, the bird has inextricably become a part of their life, acquiring an important place in local customs, rituals, and traditions.
Adrika Anand tracks down a recipe for the rare dish. Chef Ashwin Limaye of Pravasa Hotels, Indore, offers his preparation: Indore Special Kadaknath Chicken Masala.
Indore Special Kadaknath Chicken Masala
Serves: 3-4
Ingredients
- 1 kg kadaknath chicken, cleaned
- 3 large onions, finely sliced
- 3 tomatoes, pureed
- 2 tbsp ginger-garlic paste
- 3 tbsp mustard oil or ghee
- 2 tej patta or bay leaves
- 1 tsp jeera or cumin seeds
- 2 bari elaichi or black cardamom
- 4 green elaichi or cardamom
- 1-inch piece dalcheeni or cinnamon
- 5 laung or cloves
- 2 tsp red chilly powder
- 1 tsp haldi or turmeric powder
- 2 tsp dhania or coriander powder
- 1 tsp jeera or cumin powder
- 1 tsp black pepper powder
- 1 tsp garam masala powder
- Salt to taste, about 2 tsp
- 1½ to 2 cups hot water
Optional Indore touch:
- 1 tbsp roasted besan or chickpea/gram flour
- 1 tsp crushed sonf or fennel seeds
- Handful fresh green dhania or coriander leaves
Method
- Marinate the chicken with the ginger-garlic paste, turmeric powder, salt, black pepper.
Keep aside for 1-2 hours.
- Heat the mustard oil in a saucepan or a kadhai over medium heat until it smokes lightly.
Add the whole garam masala spices and the jeera and saute a few seconds.
Next add the onions and fry until dark golden brown.
Add the tomato puree and all the spice powders.
Cook until the oil separates.
Add the marinated chicken.
- Bhuno or roast the chicken for 10-15 minutes over medium heat.
Add the hot water.
- Cover and cook 45-60 minutes (Kadaknath is tougher than regular chicken and takes longer to cook).
Add the garam masala powder and the roasted besan.
Simmer for 5 minutes more.
Garnish with coriander and the crushed fennel.
Serve hot with steamed rice or naans.